Sean McVay Won’t Rule Out Early Return for Cam Akers

Cam Akers is anticipated to return in 2022 for the Los Angeles Rams.

January 2022 that is, according to head coach Sean McVay.

In a one-on-one interview Monday night with Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, McVay has reason to believe Akers will make his comeback in the playoffs, but only if the Rams stretch their season past Week 18.

Akers is ‘On Track’

McVay shared where Akers’ recovery stage sits at as of Monday, October 25:

“You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay told Rodrigue. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way.”

McVay adds: “He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”

Video Revealed Fast Recovery

Akers suffered a torn Achilles before training camp. Ultimately, his injury eventually led to the Rams deciding to trade for Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in August.

Here was the video that was leaked on Friday, October 22.

Cam Akers is on the comeback trail 💪 (🎥 IG: @thereal_cam3)pic.twitter.com/VddCek8n8n — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 22, 2021

Also, on the day before:

Cam Akers two weeks ago 📈 pic.twitter.com/d8jqjnV53c — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) October 21, 2021

Rams broadcaster J.B. Long even became convinced that Akers would eventually return.

Last week’s video of RB Cam Akers working out made me wonder… is he definitely done-done for 2021? Sean McVay just now: “No.” Sounds like @RamsNFL might have a chance to add his contributions if they were to play into postseason: “That’s not something I would rule out.” — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) October 26, 2021

Medical doctor Jesse Morse, who specializes in sports injuries, said he would be “astonished” and “super impressed” if Akers is indeed ready to go by the NFC postseason, also drawing comparisons to Adrian Peterson when he recovered from his torn ACL.

Ummmm. 🤯👀 If #RamsHouse Cam Akers returns in Jan I will be utterly astonished and super impressed. That’s like when AP returned from his ACL & almost broke Dickerson’s record. @seleneparekhmd who performs these & does lots of research said this https://t.co/lnhodRXSbM https://t.co/NjyNxMmkEj — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 26, 2021

How Have the Rams Backfield Fared in Akers’ Absence?

Good news and bad news. Starting with the latter…

The Rams haven’t been ultra productive in the ground game — averaging just 95.4 yards per game and ranking 23rd overall in rushing offense.

The longest scamper from scrimmage? Only 29 yards…which also represents the only run that’s gone past 20 yards for the Rams’ ground game.

But the good news: Well, the Rams’ offense is more catered to beat defenses through the pass. So there hasn’t been a dire need for the Rams to pound teams with the running game.

Also, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel have been dependable in gaining the short yardage first down (both have a combined 35 first down runs) and in blitz pickups.

This pick-up block by Sony Michel is textbook🔥 pic.twitter.com/mwz8Gpnmlw — Sports Central (@catchcentraI) September 30, 2021

Although, Henderson has been excellent at stepping up to the inside gaps and eliminating any blitz/pressure attempt.

Darrell Henderson in pass pro passing off a game like a natural OL 😂 pic.twitter.com/gTUnpeYQIN — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 26, 2021

Unfortunately, both men — and the Ram backfield in general — has been hit with the injury bug. Henderson had dealt with a ribs injury, Michel a shoulder and seventh rounder Jake Funk is out with a torn hamstring.

But the possibility of Akers running behind the Rams in January will be a huge emotional lift not just for a man who was once thought of being wiped away from the season, but for a team that will only re-add an extra weapon on offense when the time comes for the Vince Lombardi Trophy pursuit.