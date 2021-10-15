Sean McVay Responds to Zach Ertz Trade & if Rams Will Work a New Move

Looks like the Los Angeles Rams will have a new tight end to game plan for once December 13 rolls around.

Right before the NFL trade deadline, NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals added one more weapon to their already dynamic offense on Friday, October 15: Trading for Philadelphia Eagles TE and Super Bowl champion Zach Ertz in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 NFL Draft fifth-rounder, the news first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter at 8:07 a.m. PT.

It gives the Rams defense another weapon to account for should Ertz stay healthy for the Monday Night Football matchup eight weeks from now. But the move prompted a reaction from Rams head coach Sean McVay when addressing the media before the Rams trekked to New York for their Sunday matchup against the Giants.

What McVay Said

McVay was asked about the Cards’ move in his nearly seven minute session with the L.A. media, first calling Ertz “a good player” and that the move made sense due to Cards TE Maxx Williams being out for the year with his knee injury from the Sunday, October 10, San Francisco 49ers game.

“I think what I respect about what the Cardinals have done is you can see there’s an identity they have on offense,” McVay said. “They’re getting a lot of different playmakers involved. I think they felt with losing Maxx, they felt it was important to have somebody present a unique skill set from that tight end position. Zach certainly has a resume that speaks for itself.”





McVay could sympathize with the rival Cards, especially since they made an offensive offseason splash themselves with adding Sony Michel via the New England Patriots, saying “Sometimes, we felt like they were the right moves for us in years past. A lot of it is based off of resources at your disposal, different things that lead to what’s the flexibility that you have.”

Along came the next statement before anyone asked…

McVay Addresses if the Rams Will Make Another Big Trade

McVay immediately answered what the Rams’ plans were with the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 2 at 1 p.m. PT.

“You won’t see any big splash moves like maybe you’ve seen from us in the past,” McVay stated. “It doesn’t look like that could occur.”

But…”I would never say never,” McVay said next.

Following the Michel deal, the Rams’ offense has put together stout numbers during their 4-1 start: Ranking ninth overall in average yards per game at 408.2 but fielding the league’s second best air attack behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 310.2 yards per game.

The Rams offense are also rated eighth overall in average points per game at 28.2.

The Rams additionally haven’t been hit with any significant injuries during the season. Their last massive blow was losing Cam Akers on the eve of the 2021 training camp session — which eventually prompted the trade to get Michel.

The only notable starter expected to be out for the Giants game is cornerback Darious Williams, who suffered an ankle injury from the 26-17 Week 5 road win at Seattle. But Williams is anticipated to miss as many as three games.