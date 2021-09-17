‘Everybody Will Be Probable:’ Sean McVay Provides Health Update

There will be no one listed as a scratch or placed on injury designation for the Los Angeles Rams heading toward the Indianapolis contest.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 17, Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered injury updates involving his team. The good news? The Ram players who did not practice on Wednesday during the official first day preparation for the Colts are all scheduled to suit up against the AFC playoff team from a year ago this Sunday.

“I think everybody will be probable for the game,” McVay said. “There was one that was going to be doubtful. (Rookie wide receiver) Ben Skowronek is the only one. Anybody that you’re expecting to play, we expect them to be up.”

🚨LIVE: Sean McVay talks about Week 2 preparations for Rams vs. Colts matchup https://t.co/FXMFcYi6lW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2021

Five Were Listed as ‘Limited’ or ‘DNP’

On Wednesday, the Rams practiced without six players at the Thousand Oaks facility.

Four were given veteran rest days in Andrew Whitworth, DeSean Jackson, Terrell Lewis and Aaron Donald. Out of all of them, the linebacker Lewis was bothered by a knee ailment from August.

However, the two injuries were starting defensive linemen: Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson.

Joseph-Day sustained a knee injury from the 34-14 home dismantling of the Chicago Bears to open the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium. Per Pro Football Focus, Joseph-Day was on the field for 52 total snaps against Chicago. He was limited, however, to two tackles. Joseph-Day ended up playing the run on 20 of his 52 plays. Only Donald saw more defensive snaps (66) than the nose tackle Joseph-Day.

Meanwhile, Robinson was left with 23 defensive snaps against Chicago. Robinson played mostly against the running game on 13 of the 23 snaps and was involved on one assisted tackle.

But now, all are expected to suit up against a Colts team that fell 28-16 to the Rams’ NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks to start the 2021 season.

Colts Severely Hit

On the opposite side, health has not been on the side of Indianapolis.

On Friday afternoon at 1:08 p.m. PT, the Colts revealed their final practice report of who didn’t participate. What’s astonishing is the myriad of injuries already on offense.

Starting in the trenches, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was still listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest as he deals with foot and back injuries. Nelson’s consecutive starting streak, currently at 49 straight games, is officially in jeopardy. Also at stake? His potential encounter with All-Pro Donald in the first trench meeting between the two standouts.

Also along the offensive line, the Colts are depleted at both tackle spots with right tackle Braden Smith (foot) ruled out for Sunday and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) plugged as questionable.

The wide receivers, though, became the latest unit to be hit hard by injuries. Michael Pittman II left practice with an ankle injury and is now on the questionable list for Sunday. Fellow wideout Parris Campbell also left with an abdomen injury per the Colts.

Defensively, the Colts will be without their top lockdown cornerback Xavier Rhodes for Sunday, as he was declared a scratch following his calf injury. Elsewhere, the playing status of Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard is also in question, as he’s battled an ankle injury and illness. The Colts listed Leonard as an LP (left practice) for Friday and his playing status is still up in the air.