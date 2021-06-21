Sean McVay Now Calls His New Rams QB ‘A Bad Mother F*****’

In a span of nearly two weeks, Sean McVay has gone from “You damn right I’m in a good mood” when asked about his newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback to using an expletive in excitingly describing Matthew Stafford, now calling him “A bad mother f*****.”

This time, McVay was interviewed by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in the latest MMQB (Monday Morning Quarterback) article published Monday morning. McVay, who will work with Stafford for the first time in his tenure with the Rams, continued to express his affinity toward his new signal-caller, including bluntly using an expletive. Here’s one excerpt from the interview:

“Bro, this dude’s a bad mother f*****,” McVay told Breer, laughing. “Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he’s even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it’s great being around him.”

Not the First Time McVay Used NSFW Language in Excitement

The 35-year-old McVay is known for his youthful, high-energy exuberance. He’s shown a way to connect with players as someone not much older than most Rams on the roster. But he’s also known for sharing an honest side with others.

Recently, on the June 16 edition of his “Flying Coach” Podcast with Peter Schrager, McVay had new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as a guest. McVay admitted two things on the pod: His respect for the fellow offensive mind Smith throughout his time with the Tennessee Titans to confessing he’s copied Smith’s play-sheet, using an expletive to describe it:

“I tell you what, you talk about the best offensive minds and one of the best, what he did in Tennessee the last couple of years he’s been lighting it up. Been seeing their stuff. I’ve been copying his s*** for the last couple of years. Man, it’s been awesome watching him do his thing.”

McVay Knows and Welcomes High Expectations

McVay is walking into a similar scenario he witnessed in the 2018 season.

Following winning the NFC West in his first season as Rams head coach, L.A. became a trendy pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the upcoming 2018 season. The Rams went on to claim the conference title.

Now, here are the newest elements in place for McVay and the Rams: The return of the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald, top shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey and best pass outside linebacker pass rusher Leonard Floyd also back, a healthier Andrew Whitworth on the offensive line and lastly, the aggressive free agent moves the team completed including adding DeSean Jackson and Stafford to bolster the air attack.

McVay is aware of his team being written in as a heavy favorite to unseat the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McVay told Breer of SI.com that he and his team is not shying away from the expectations.

“You’re not gonna run away from the expectations,” he said. “Every single team in the NFL has one goal right now, and that’s to win a Super Bowl. And I believe the teams that know, and the teams that have actually accomplished that, they know that you only do that by being where your feet are planted.”

The Rams have their feet planted and in position for another Super Bowl run. And this time, they have a QB who has given McVay new excitement while accompanied by NSFW language.