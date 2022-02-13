Sean McVay’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

S

ean McVay’s net worth ranges somewhere between $3 million and $7 million. Celebrity Net Worth reports his net worth to be on the lower end of that spectrum while ESPN Lafayette reports it is on the higher end.

When McVay began his tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, he was one of the lowest-paid head coaches in the league. That changed in July 2019 when the Rams offered McVay a five-year extension that replaced their previous agreement.

McVay, who is the youngest NFL head coach to lead a team to two Super Bowls, turned just 36 in January. He owns a 55-26 regular-season record in the NFL.

Sean McVay is the Sixth-Highest Paid NFL Head Coach

With that contract extension, ESPN Lafayette reports McVay is now the sixth-highest paid head coach in the NFL with an annual salary of $8.5 million.

While that might seem like a bargain for the head coach that leads all active NFL coaches in win percentage (.679), McVay is tied as the highest-paid NFL coach without a Super Bowl ring. ESPN Lafayette reports McVay makes slightly more money than Super Bowl-winning coaches Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin and Bruce Arians, all of whom make $8 million per season.

Per ESPN Lafayette, the other non-Super Bowl winning NFL coach tied with McVay in salary is Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Sean McVay Was One of the Lowest-Paid NFL Head Coaches in 2018

When the Rams hired McVay in January 2017, he was a few weeks shy of his 31st birthday. Two years later, the Rams played in Super Bowl LIII, losing to the New England Patriots, 13-3.

Celebrity Net Worth reports McVay made $2 million per season on his first head coach contract with the Rams. So in his first two seasons (2017-18), including the playoffs, the Rams paid roughly $154,000 to McVay per win. That included a road NFC Championship overtime victory.

In Rhule’s first two seasons, the Panthers paid him $1.7 million per win.

Sean McVay Made $400,000 as Washington Offensive Coordinator

Celebrity Net Worth reports McVay made $400,000 per season as the Washington offensive coordinator from 2014-16. McVay began his NFL coaching career as the assistant tight ends coach in Washington in 2010.

He then became one of the youngest offensive coordinators in history at 28, replacing Kyle Shanahan, in 2014.

During McVay’s tenure as Washington offensive coordinator, the team transitioned from a run-first offense with quarterback Robert Griffin III to a potent aerial attack with signal caller Kirk Cousins.

Cousins developed into a franchise quarterback under McVay. In 2015, Cousins led the NFL with a 69.8% completion percentage. The following season, Cousins threw for a career-high 4,917 yards and made his first Pro Bowl.

Sean McVay’s Fiancée Net Worth is $1 Million

McVay is engaged to Ukrainian model and social media personality Veronika Khomyn. Celebrity Net Worth reports Khomyn’s net worth is $1 million.

The couple have been dating since McVay was tight ends coach in Washington. Khomyn announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2019. McVay told CBS Sports that the wedding will take place during the summer of 2022.

McVay & Khomyn Live Together in $2.7 Million Home

The couple’s success in coaching and modeling landed them a beautiful home in Southern California. Trulia reported McVay bought a 4,660-square-foot home in Encino, CA for $2.71 million in 2017.

The home possesses “an open concept floor plan with clean lines, perused oak floors and custom nesting doors to showcase the expansive views of the city lights at night.” The kitchen was also recently remodeled with a marble island and custom cabinetry.

In 2019, TMZ reported three men stole jewelry and expensive purses from the McVay home.