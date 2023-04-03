Sean McVay Provides Promising Update in Rams’ QB Room

Last offseason, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams witnessed how hampered Matthew Stafford was with elbow tendinitis in his throwing arm — which involved him being limited in offseason work including training camp.

Now, the Super Bowl winning quarterback ended the season with spinal cord contusion, a significant ailment especially considering he’s a QB entering his mid-30s.

However, McVay provided a promising update on his QB1 during the NFL Owner’s Meeting in Arizona revealed on Saturday, April 1: Stafford is “actually feeling good.”

McVay Sees Competitive Fire in Stafford Once Again

The head coach, who made his decision to return in January 2023 after pondering his coaching future, adds that Stafford still has a fire in him to continue playing.

“I think just the competitor that he is…He loves the game, he loves to be able to go play, he loves to go compete and I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead,” McVay said via Sirius XM radio. “That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around.”

Stafford went from tying his career-best of 41 touchdowns during the Rams’ Super Bowl run to being limited to 10 touchdowns — his second lowest season total of his career per Pro Football Reference. He only had one game that saw him throw three touchdowns, which was Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons. That was a major drop off from the seven games that saw him hit the hat trick for aerial scores in 2021.

McVay adds that this offseason has become one that’s seen a more rejuvenated Stafford.

“I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good,” McVay said. “He’s been able to throw, he’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.”

To Add a Veteran QB, or Not?

The news of Stafford returning to full health is highly promising for the “Rams House.” But what about the prospects of adding depth to the QB room?

McVay told reporters in Arizona that he and the Rams aren’t shying away from the fact that they need to add to the QB room — especially in the wake of Baker Mayfield signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But if it’s a still available veteran the Rams may be seeking, analyst Evan Craig of SB Nation dropped this name as a strong possibility: Teddy Bridgewater.

“Despite being known as a quarterback with a very limited ceiling, Bridgewater has carved out a solid career as a backup on his travels. Most notably his stop in New Orleans was his most successful,” Craig wrote on Saturday.

Bridgewater, 30, would be suiting up for his seventh NFL franchise if he comes over to the Rams. He was recently with the Miami Dolphins during their postseason run, where he played for an offensive guru in head coach Mike McDaniel. Craig, though, believes McVay would get the most out of Bridgewater the same way Bridgewater’s head coach in New Orleans did.

“Teddy made it work with Sean Payton so why not try again by working with another offensive guru in Sean McVay?” Craig asked. “McVay is the same guy who made Baker Mayfield look presentable for the first time since his early Browns days. He could make it work with anyone if he really wanted to.”