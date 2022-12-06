Rams’ Sean McVay Makes Telling Admission About $5 Million WR

Sean McVay made this admission to reporters on Monday, December 5 during a Zoom conference: He should’ve given one $5 million wide receiver more chances with the Los Angeles Rams.

And in the absence of Cooper Kupp, plus with Allen Robinson out for the rest of the year, that honesty from McVay got blurted out in front of the web camera — especially during a time someone on the Rams needed to show McVay and company that they were capable of handling the receiving load.

And as the sixth-year head coach put it, “all this guy has done is answer the bell when he’s had his chances.”

McVay Praises Rise of Past High Pick

Arguably, the most interesting draft pick of the McVay era came in 2021…when he took Tutu Atwell at No. 57 overall in the second round.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell was projected to fall in the fourth round by draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com. Ram fans also hoped the franchise would draft highly-touted center Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma, who ended up falling to No. 63 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. But instead, Atwell went higher and was signed to a four-year, $5,908,699 deal.

Atwell’s rookie season was marred with obstacles — from being placed on the reserve/COVID list during 2021 training camp to not catching a pass his rookie year all the way to seeing his season end with a shoulder injury. Then, his second season in the league got off to another slow start as he was buried on the offensive depth chart and in McVay’s game plans.

But now? Atwell has provided a needed deep element to the Rams…which was why he was drafted in the first place. And, McVay has found more ways to take advantage of Atwell’s speed — which is now something he says he should’ve happened before Atwell’s sudden surge.

“I think last year he had the injury and I think just sometimes opportunities are presented and (he) probably should have had more opportunities this season,” McVay said. “Last year was more of a result of the injury and the depth that we ended up having at that position with guys that we already knew were ready to roll. This year probably should have gotten more opportunities earlier on in the season and that’s something that I won’t run away from because all this guy has done is answer the bell when he is had his chances.”

What Atwell Has Done

In the first five games that he was in the Rams’ lineup, Atwell had the following receiving totals: Four targets, one catch for 54 yards, which was against the Dallas Cowboys.

Since then? He’s been targeted a combined eight times — with the “rail thin” player equipped with “legitimate deep ball danger to the field” as once described by Zierlein now showing what he’s capable of with the football in an NFL setting.

Before Matthew Stafford began to deal with his spinal cord contusion, he connected with the diminutive yet speedy Atwell on this 62-yard bomb:

He followed with averaging 11.5 yards per catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Finally, in Week 13, Atwell outstretched his smallish frame for this one-handed snag:

In the last two weeks per Pro Football Reference, Atwell has combined for 58 total offensive snaps. And, he holds this distinction on the Rams: All six of his catches were good enough for first downs, making him the lone Rams wideout to accomplish that feat. He’s additionally included five carries for 32 yards on the ground — giving him an average of 6.4 yards per carry.

Atwell has gone from slow starter to emerging as the man trying to electrify this offense in the absence of the Rams’ No. 1 and No. 2 wide receiving options…prompting his head coach to say he should’ve been involved sooner.