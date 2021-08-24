Sebastian Joseph-Day Destroys L.A. Rams Practice Sled [LOOK]

Looks like practice sleds are no longer safe from Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran nose tackle, now entering his fourth season with the team that drafted him in 2018, used power and force during a sled drill on Monday afternoon, August 23, in Thousand Oaks that Rams team reporter Stu Jackson described as powerful… powerful enough to leave destruction.

Sebastian Joseph-Day had such a powerful rep during practice a moment ago that he broke part of the sled, leading to cheers from his fellow Rams defensive linemen. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 23, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Jackson captured the image of the damage Joseph-Day left behind.

The portion of the sled missing thanks to Sebastian Joseph-Day pic.twitter.com/jywjHrv1u5 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 23, 2021

Then, Rams team broadcaster J.B. Long captured an image of Ram coaches and players attending to the sled.

Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also sent her brief condolences to the sled that felt Joseph-Day’s wrath on this Monday.

RIP the hit sled – Rams DL broke one edge off during drills and celebrated accordingly. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 23, 2021

‘Bash’ Has Aimed to Improve His Hands and Power

Maybe it should come as no surprise that “Bash” would eradicate a sled.

After all, he did spend his entire offseason aiming to improve his hands and power, especially when engaged with blockers come Sundays.

This 15 second workout video shows Joseph-Day working on some hand techniques before the start of OTA’s.

But on a positive note we getting better!! pic.twitter.com/zdwOIsQPIb — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 4, 2021

Here’s two more from the March 2021 archives which shows the 26-year-old playing a special kind of volleyball: With a medicine ball.

Squad went undefeated this week in Med-ball volleyball… Talk to me niccce pic.twitter.com/YI2CAQ36bQ — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 25, 2021

“Bash” continued to carry over the work into May – on the eve of the Rams’ OTA period.

Happy Friday y’all! Remember to earn the weekend! 🤘🏿🤠 pic.twitter.com/bATpOjShk5 — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) May 14, 2021

On Monday, August 2, during the Rams’ training camp at Crawford Field at UC Irvine, Joseph-Day shared the real reason behind wanting to improve his hands and strength: Because he’s aiming to improve as a pass rusher.

“(My pass rush) was a big thing for me and a big thing when I talked to Coach Henny (defensive line coach Eric Henderson),” Joseph-Day said after that practice. “I think he really wanted me to hone in on pass rush ability. Working on moves and working in edge and seeing things quicker. So, a lot of my off season was spent on that.”

It’s not determined if that particular drill that saw the loss of sled life was designed as a pass rushing drill. However, ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry captured this after the sled malfunction: Rams defensive linemen working on batting down passes, considered a pass rush practice.

Ram defensive linemen getting some practice in batting down passes. pic.twitter.com/KytGajCjGZ — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 23, 2021

Celebrations for ‘Bash’ Commences

Joseph-Day certainly definitely lived up to his nickname “Bash” during that sled drill near the Cal Lutheran campus.

His Ram teammates celebrated. Others reacted online, including college football defensive end Mike Tverdov of Joseph-Day’s alma mater Rutgers.

@SJD_51 you were built in a laboratory😂😂 https://t.co/C705MHXL1q — 〽️ I K E (@MikeTverdov97) August 23, 2021

Bally Sports reporter Sarina Morales, who was previously one of the team reporters for the Rams, tweeted this.

One fan wondered if the Rams nose tackle channeled an inner Hulk.

Another fan thought it would be appropriate to pour out a 40 ounce for the sled.

Lastly, defensive lineman trainer Eddy McGilvra, who trains NFL linemen including Joseph-Day during the offseason, sent this request via a tweet to “Bash.”

As for the entire practice day, McVay used the word “flat” to describe the atmosphere, mentioned here by Thiry.

But overall, on a day that McVay verbally illustrated as less-than-exciting, the defensive line group had the opposite of a boring day as noted by Rodrigue.

I’ll just say that this was foreshadowing of the kind of day the DL is having in this padded practice…holy moly. First and second team. https://t.co/rNiti4O3ue — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 23, 2021

P.S: Joseph-Day responded to one tweet about his sled obliteration.