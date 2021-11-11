Sony Michel Reveals if Rams & Patriots Have a Similar Culture

Sony Michel has played for two seven-win football teams in the past year.

One was a 7-9 New England Patriots team, which was in 2020. The one he plays for now? A Los Angeles Rams team sitting at 7-2 overall.

But one accomplishment he did achieve in N.E: Winning his first career Super Bowl ring as a Patriot, which was in his rookie season. Monday night’s road trip to Santa Clara, California against the San Francisco 49ers will mark Michel’s 10th career game as a Ram.

One thing is true: Michel has played for two franchises that have established a winning atmosphere. But, are the cultures in N.E. and L.A. the same?

“Two completely different cultures, two completely different teams,” Michel told reporters on Wednesday during a video conference interview.

So the Patriots and Rams operate different according to Michel, since he’s seen both sides of the spectrum. However, there is one thing both team have in common as he alluded to.

‘Flipping the Page’

Michel has only experienced two losses in his Rams career so far. But loss No. 2 came at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in the Rams’ last game.

What went wrong for the #Rams last night vs the #Titans??? pic.twitter.com/9Qyk8NPT86 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 8, 2021

Michel was held to just 20 yards on seven carries and averaged 2.9 yards per carry. And the loss came against a Derrick Henry-less Titans team.

In their first game without Derrick Henry this season, the Titans defeated Matthew Stafford and the Rams despite having only 69 rush yards That is their fewest rush yards in a win since Week 3, 2012 … a 44-41 win against Matthew Stafford and the Lions#SundayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2021

One trait that Michel points both teams he’s played for has been skilled at: Flipping the page, as he called it.

“I think just universally everybody kind of has the same mindset of flipping the page. Nobody didn’t ever want to dwell on a loss or kind of pout on a loss,” Michel said. “It’s all about you got so many more games so, why not keep pushing forward?”

Strong Locker Room

Michel sat inside a Patriots locker room flooded with veteran voices like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, etc.

The new work building he’s in already has one veteran voice in Andrew Whitworth, who told the Rams after the 28-16 SNF loss that “kids pout, men respond.” The Rams also have Cooper Kupp as an added voice, who zeroed in on where the team can improve the most after their 12-point loss.

“We’ve got a great locker room with the Rams,” Michel said. “Guys do a great job moving forward whether if it’s a win or loss, guys who know by the time Monday comes, it’s a new opponent and new week. You never want to sit on a loss for too long and kind of just want to move forward. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Michel has been a part of two winning establishments. Although in his view, two separate cultures. But one thing is common between the Pats and Rams as he’s now seen: Both know how to pick up the pieces after a loss and immediately move forward.

“We have a great football team — a team that comes together, that works hard on a practice field and wins football games,” Michel said. “And even when things aren’t going well, (we know) how to flip the script and kind of just move forward.”

More from Michel’s presser can be seen below.