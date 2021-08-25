L.A. Rams Add to RB Room, Trade for Sony Michel: Report

Ultimately, the Los Angeles Rams realized they needed to add running back depth. And now, Sony Michel is on board.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams acquired the now former New England Patriots back on Monday morning at 4:19 a.m. PT. Also included in the deal: Two late round picks.

Patriots are trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two late-round conditional draft picks, per sources. New England gets back two picks, the Rams get needed talent and depth at running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

And those late picks? A fifth and sixth rounder.

Rams Twitter Already Posts Graphic

Before the sun came out in Southern California, and even before the Interstate 405 traffic, the Rams Twitter account was up and at it with posting this edit on social media.

We've got a new face in LA ‼️ Welcome to the Rams, @Flyguy2stackz 👏 pic.twitter.com/57dm0ySbsW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 25, 2021

The move to acquire Michel comes after for weeks, Sean McVay denied needing to add a running back via free agency following Cam Akers’ injury, telling reporters before training camp “We’ve got some young backs on our roster that I’m intrigued about seeing how they handle this opportunity. I don’t know if the veteran route is something that we’d rule out, but it’s not something we’re looking to address right now.”

However, it was more than Akers’ torn Achilles injury that likely persuaded the move to get the Super Bowl champion Michel, whose Patriots beat the Rams in the 2019 big game in Atlanta with Michel running for 94 yards and one score on 18 carries in that contest.

Darrell Henderson, for weeks projected to be the new RB1, sprained his thumb during Monday’s practice, though his thumb will likely be fully healed by the September 12 season opener against the Chicago Bears. But, running back and kick returner Raymond Calais is out for four to six months with a foot fracture that will require surgery. The Rams also placed Akers on waivers, but can re-add him if he clears the waiver wire.

Why Did the Pats Give Up on Michel?

The 26-year-old Michel has 28 starts in his Pats’ career, with 2,292 yards and 14 career touchdowns. During that Super Bowl run, which was the Pats’ last title, Michel gained 912 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

However, his carries became limited last season as the Pats fed him the ball just 79 times for 449 yards and one touchdown. Michel ended up playing in nine games, starting in six, due to a quadriceps injury. Ultimately, Michel lost his starting spot to Damien Harris.

Meanwhile, the Patriots witnessed production out of former Corona, California resident J.J. Taylor during the two preseason games this August. Per the Boston Globe on Monday, August 23, the former Arizona Wildcat Taylor had grown more comfortable handling the running load for the Pats. The speculation now is that the Patriots may be sold on Taylor and decided to ship away Michel.

Following the New England Patriots trading running back Sony Michel to the Rams, it appears that @Cen10Football grad JJ Taylor will make the New England roster. Good for him. Undrafted free agent running back. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) August 25, 2021

Contract wise, Michel is due to earn a base salary of $1.79 million in the final year of his deal in 2021. The Pats, however, previously elected not to exercise his fifth-year option for 2022.

Now, Michel’s arrival gives the Rams these active backs for Saturday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos: Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Otis Anderson and now Michel.

Meanwhile, the Rams team website has already posted Michel’s bio, seen here.