Rams’ Matthew Stafford Ripped by Super Bowl Winning Defender

One of the best stories following the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl was Matthew Stafford showing his resiliency, patience and in the closing minutes, his redemption from his Motor City years.

In beating the Bengals, Stafford puts an end to the 12 years of heartbreak, string of losing seasons and the stigma of being a quarterback who was labeled as one more defined by stats than wins from his time with the Detroit Lions. Stafford has his backers, including Hall of Famer and former favorite receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson.

But Stafford also has his doubters. Particularly, one Super Bowl winning defender who once had to deal with the Rams twice a year throughout his career until the 2021 season.

Who is the Vocal Stafford Critic?

Richard Sherman is clearly not fond of certain things involving his old division rival the Rams.

But there’s one Ram in particular the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback — who went to a combined three Super Bowls with both teams winning one with the ‘Hawks — is “irked” by: Stafford.

And Stafford got the vocal cornerback to sound off on his personal Twitter account after watching the Rams win. Why is Sherman “irked?” The Hall of Fame chatter involving Stafford is why.

“He gets his day brother. But just throwing around HOF (Hall of Fame) like that just irks me. So many had to be the most dominant to make it,” Sherman posted on his account in a conversation with CBS Sports writer Will Brinson.

Sherman Answers if Stafford is Indeed Hall of Fame Worthy

Stafford ended up putting up these final numbers: 26-of-40, 283 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Of course, this is the connection likely to be revered by the “Rams House” for years to come:

Sherman, however, was not impressed, launching more response tweets blasting the Rams’ QB1, including whether or not Stafford is Hall of Fame worthy at this stage in his career.

Brinson posted about how Stafford played “lights out” in his first season and postseason with the Rams — plus mentioned that game-winning drive with the Cooper Kupp catch. Sherman, though, sounded off.

“Lights out?! He was a dropped pick away from his team going home in the NFC Championship. Threw two picks in the Super Bowl. Lights out?! When?!” Sherman asked online.

Sherman then blurted who he believes won the game for Stafford and the Rams.

“He did nothing spectacular. It’s really a macrocosm of his career. Did good. Not great. Made a few wow passes. Made a few face palm passes. Aaron Donald and Von (Miller) are the two HOF he should thank,” Sherman said.

Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/f3JBprW5hV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

Sherman Continued Rant

Sherman, whose 49er teams went 4-1 against the Rams with him in the defensive lineup according to Pro Football Reference, wasn’t through with his barrage of criticism of Stafford.

Sherman responded to a tweet from free agent defensive tackle Datone Jones.

So any QB that wins a SB in a big city is HOF. Good player. Just thought HOF was the elite of the elite. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 15, 2022

Sherman also didn’t want to hear the Detroit excuse as a valid point in the argument either.

“He led the league in INTs (Stafford tied for league lead with Trevor Lawrence). Was put in a position to win but still didn’t make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl. So the Detroit excuse is removed and still. The team was complete and won the Super Bowl with HOF players on the other side of the ball. But I still don’t see an argument for him,” Sherman said to Jones regarding Stafford’s HOF status.

Sherman is likely not done bashing Stafford either. He plans to make him a part of his discussion on his Podcast this week. However, there’s the belief from others that Stafford isn’t fazed by any doubters.