These L.A. Ram Targets Could See a Stats Spike With Stafford

Matthew Stafford isn’t the only one who is projected to thrive with the Los Angeles Rams this season.

So are some of the weapons he will be throwing the football to, three of them to be exact, who look ready to have a career boost with No. 9’s arrival to the “Rams House.”

This isn’t saying all three targets will be the final statistical receiving leaders after the 2021 regular season. However, don’t be shocked if this trio either puts up career-high numbers or finds rejuvenation with the new Rams’ quarterback. Here are the three to watch out for:

Tight End Could Finally See Pro Bowl Through Stafford

The sixth-year tight end Tyler Higbee could be the best NFL tight end you’ve never heard of.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Higbee already has quietly caught 173 passes in the course of his first five seasons. He’s also scored 12 career touchdowns, including a career-best five in 2020. Finally, Pro Football Focus labeled him the league’s 18th best tight end for 2021 on Wednesday, with PFF writer Ben Linsey also making him the NFC West’s second-best TE behind San Francisco’s George Kittle.

Higbee has proven he’s dangerous after the catch through this sample.

Plus got in the Rams’ record books in 2019 with this reception clip.

The catch that gave Tyler Higbee the Rams’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end. pic.twitter.com/gVFfg86gBl — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 29, 2019

And can be sneaky behind defenses as the inside tight end on this 28-yard score, which was one of three touchdowns that day in Philadelphia.

Have a day Tyler Higbee! Touchdown number 3!! pic.twitter.com/SC3uMc3e7b — The WKU Connection (@WKUconnect) September 20, 2020

But here’s why it’s best to not sleep on Higbee this season: Stafford’s history with tight ends.

Last year, Stafford helped turn T.J. Hockenson into a 2020 Pro Bowler. Hockenson was targeted 101 times by Stafford and hauled in 67 catches for 723 yards and scored six touchdowns last season. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down their chemistry together.

Hockenson’s only career 100-yard day came in his NFL debut in September 2019.

But Stafford wasn’t just successful with “Hock.” Eric Ebron had early NFL success with Stafford throwing him the ball, catching 186 of his career 339 catches in Detroit. Brandon Pettigrew caught 71 and 83 footballs in back-to-back seasons (2010 and ’11) with Stafford feeding him.

Tight ends under Stafford have averaged 77.41 targets a year. Higbee has had an average target rate of 51.2 passes thrown toward his side each season. Got a feeling the targets and receptions will spike for Higbee, which could mean a Pro Bowl spot.

Motor City Connection Helps Second-Year WR

Stafford perhaps will love this about Van Jefferson: His ties to the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson grew up around Stafford’s favorite target Calvin “Megatron” Johnson when his father Shawn was the team’s WR coach. So maybe there’s already chemistry with the second-year wideout before they became teammates. But if the cohesion needs to be built, Stafford will know Jefferson can win one-on-one battles like this one here.

Or when inside the red zone like on this play against the Super Bowl champs.

Rookie WR Van Jefferson scores his first career TD! Rams-Bucs tied 14-14 with 4:31 left in the half. #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsTB on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/aaXcIKPshA — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2020

Jefferson has drawn praise from head coach Sean McVay who told reporters on June 4 “I just think he’s got special receiver traits.” With Stafford now on his side, look for a new dynamic Motor City Connection, this time in the “Rams House.”

‘D-Jax’ Could Be Next Cal WR to Thrive with No. 9

Stafford has thrown to California Golden Bears before. He’s collaborated with Marvin Jones Jr. and helped turn him into a threat to score nine touchdowns each season, which was what Jones did three times in Detroit (2017, ’19 and ’20) through the Stafford connection.

Furthermore, Jones has six seasons worth of catching 50 throws or more – but four of those years were in Detroit.

Jackson was brought in to reignite a lost deep game. But if he and Stafford can develop a bond like this one with another past Golden Bear, then look for “D-Jax” to be on his “guess who’s back?” tour.

Raise your hand if you started Marvin Jones Jr. when he scored 4 TDs 🙋‍♂️pic.twitter.com/4W4gjb3j4A — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 27, 2020

So there you have it. On a team filled with explosive options, this trio could be the ones who see their ascension, or rejuvenation, with the new guy.