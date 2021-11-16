Super Bowl Winning QB Defends ‘Trash Comments’ on Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the subject of ridicule and criticism the last two weeks — a complete reversal from the Most Valuable Player chatter he received when the team was 7-1.

The Rams are on a losing streak, have only averaged 13 points the last two games and Stafford has only thrown two touchdown passes during the skid.

But one Super Bowl winning quarterback — who once was an NFC North rival to Stafford — opted to defend the Rams’ signal-caller on his Tuesday, November 16, appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out ‘Trash Comments’

Green Bay Packers quarterback and Most Valuable Player of the 2011 Super Bowl Aaron Rodgers went after the Stafford haters on his appearance with the popular Sirius XM radio show.

McAfee, who played in the NFL for eight seasons and made the 2014 and 2016 Pro Bowl as a punter before embarking on a career in World Wrestling Entertainment, first brought up the criticism toward Stafford to Rodgers.

“People are calling me, obviously these are not your words, but people are using this as a shot at him. People are saying he can’t throw anymore, he stinks and they need to bench him,” McAfee told Rodgers.

And Rodgers immediately went into straight shooter mode toward the Stafford critics.

“Those are trash comments,” Rodgers bluntly said. “I’m a huge Stafford fan. I have been for a long time. We played against him for so many years. One of the most gifted throwers of the football definitely in my generation and I would put him up there with some of the most gifted guys to ever throw the football.”

Even though Rodgers’ Packers often got the better end of Stafford’s Lions teams (17-5 against Stafford and the Lions according to Pro Football Reference), Rodgers has always admired the arm strength and grit of Stafford.

“I’m a fan. He’s a tough dude, he’s played through some crazy injuries, I mean he played in Detroit all those years…you’ve got to be of base level of mental fortitude already,” Rodgers said, drawing laughs from the McAfee show. “I’m a big fan. He’s had a really nice season. They’re 7-3. He’s played really well, first year in the system. I’m not here for any Matthew Stafford trash.”

"I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford slander.. I've always been a big fan & he's one of the most gifted throwers of the football in my generation" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pDyZEMPqoA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

Rodgers Also Comments on Nearly Becoming Teammates with OBJ

Stafford does have this going for him in L.A.: Having an extra weapon in Odell Beckham Jr.

Rodgers’ Packers were in the mix for the free agent who was waived by the Cleveland Browns before OBJ’s Rams debut on Monday, November 15 against the San Francisco 49ers.

McAfee brought up Beckham possibly heading to Lambeau Field. Rodgers took the time to address that situation.

“We’ve been friends for a long time and kept in touch,” Rodgers said of OBJ. “When he became ‘free,’ there was definitely conversations and I was in the conversations with him directly. Obviously I was friends with him, I didn’t need to get put on the phone by anybody else. I could get a hold of him directly. But there were conversations with the organizations as well and I appreciated the fact we were in the mix.”

Rodgers then revealed what the Beckham decision came down to.

“It just comes down to fit, ultimately, and what the best fit is for him,” Rodgers said. “We had some real good, honest conversations and I’m excited for him in L.A. I thought there were definitely some things that lined up for him coming to Green Bay. But ultimately, he took his time to decide where he wanted to be and it turned out to be L.A.”