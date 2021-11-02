Past Super Bowl Winners Speak on Rams Trade of Von Miller

Three former NFL players, five Super Bowl victories between them…and all three players turned national analysts offered up strong reactions for the Los Angeles Rams following the Monday, November 1, blockbuster trade that saw Von Miller head to L.A.

Jeff Saturday, Keyshawn Johnson and Shannon Sharpe were the three past Super Bowl winners who broke down the move and shared their poignant opinions about Miller to L.A. on the morning of Tuesday, November 2. Here’s what all three had to say:

Saturday Gives OL Perspective

Saturday won the 2007 Super Bowl while protecting Peyton Manning and anchoring the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line at center.

Saturday was asked on “Get Up” on ESPN2 how he would feel if he were an offensive lineman having to game plan for both Miller and Donald.

“It’s a nightmare,” Saturday bluntly responded.

Saturday then painted a picture through words how the meeting room with the offense would go if they were going against a Rams defense that already has Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, but now added Miller.

“When you start every offensive install meeting on Monday, it’s ‘How do we protect the quarterback?'” Saturday stated. “Listen, when you have two (rushers), it is exponentially harder with three. And when I say that, they can put matchups where they team up Donald and Miller, Donald and Leonard Floyd, they can find the mismatch. When they find the mismatch, they’re going to exploit it all day.”

More from Saturday and "Get Up" can be listened to below.





Play



The Rams' defense is a 'nightmare' – Jeff Saturday reacts to the Von Miller trade | Get Up

Johnson Believes Rams DC is in Great Hands

Johnson knows a thing or two about playing on a championship team with a loaded defense: He won the 2003 Super Bowl in San Diego alongside Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Johnson liked the move to start during his show “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” alongside Jason Williams and Max Kellerman.

“He (Miller) can certainly help, no question about it,” Johnson said. “When you look at the Rams defense, I’ve always said that they’ve got two brand names in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Outside of that, they needed some help.”

And that’s where Miller’s presence comes in handy for the Rams’ top pass rusher during the 7-1 start in OLB Leonard Floyd, who will now line up on the other side of Miller. Johnson thinks this Ram defense, under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, can get more creative with their attacks and pressures.

“Here’s the interesting thing: They now can do many different tricks on the front line,” Johnson said. “That’s the unique thing about it with Raheem Morris: He can sit there, get in the lab and add pressure. They can overload a side and mix things up.”

But does Johnson think the Rams overpaid for Miller?

“It was a steep price to pay,” Johnson said. “I don’t personally think I would have given up two second day picks, the second and third round pick, to get a guy that’s a little bit past what we know Von Miller as: As a double-digit sack guy. They’re hoping they can still get a little bit out of him. The Rams are all in. And if it doesn’t pay off, it won’t be good.”

That segment can be listened to below:





Play



Keyshawn thinks the Rams overpaid for Von Miller 😦 | Keyshawn, JWill & Max

Legendary TE Shares Personal Percentage of Rams’ Title Chances

Finally, there’s the man who won Super Bowls in Denver when Miller was an 8 and 9-year-old in Dallas: Shannon Sharpe.

Like Miller, Sharpe became a revered name in the Rockies for not only shattering tight end records in 14 seasons in the league, but for helping bring the franchise their first two Vince Lombardi trophies in 1998 and 1999.

The Broncos legend turned FS1 personality didn’t call the Rams the “prohibitive favorite” to win the Super Bowl on “Undisputed,” but listed them as one of the favorites.

“He’s not the Von Miller who won Super Bowl MVP. He’s not as twitchy, he’s not as bendy. But, if he can be 70 to 75% of what he was alongside Aaron Donald and alongside Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey on the back end, I would say they’ve become a 55% favorite,” Sharpe said.