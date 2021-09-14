The Highest Graded Rams Player From Sunday is a Surprise: Analysis

Matthew Stafford nearly got the perfect quarterback rating in the 34-14 dismantling of the Chicago Bears, but wasn’t considered the highest graded player overall on the Los Angeles Rams.

Neither was Cooper Kupp, even after a 100-yard outing at SoFi Stadium. Defensively, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey weren’t graded the highest overall.

So who was Pro Football Focus‘s top Ram from Sunday night’s game? Two hints: He had a career-best night and he played on defense.

Justin Hollins Earned PFF’s top Grade

Anyone who saw the Rams defense work likely saw No. 58 surrounding the line of scrimmage and wrecking havoc.

Looks like the national analytical site PFF did and handed him a 90.1 overall grade…the highest ranking among Ram players in the 20-point home win. Here’s the final stat lines from Hollins below:

Hollins holdin' it down! Career night for @justinhollins_ 💪 pic.twitter.com/LAbXWWJTU0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021

On one of his sacks, Hollins lined up next to Donald. The defensive lineman sheds past his block to become the first in pursuit of Andy Dalton. Donald loses his grip and doesn’t finish the sack. However, Hollins gets enough penetration on his bull rush of the veteran left tackle Jason Peters, placing him in a position where he finishes what Donald started.

The other sack saw Hollins knock the ball loose for his fellow LB Kenny Young to get.

Hollins was a clear force against the run and the pass. Oh, he did most of his work when lining up against a nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle and Super Bowl champion Peters. Per PFF, Hollins lined up at the edge on 46 of his 51 plays.

Did Hollins Answer OLB Questions?

One of the hot topic questions surrounding the defense involved the linebacking core.

The question: Who steps up as the opposite OLB of Leonard Floyd?

One year ago, Floyd was one of just two Rams defenders to reach double figures in sacks with 10.5. But the next closest LB’s to him were Troy Reeder and Hollins – both snatching three sacks apiece. The Rams entered this season needing to develop a pass rusher opposite of Floyd from the OLB group.

Hollins certainly sparked the conversation of the Rams perhaps already finding their second pass rushing option.

Justin Hollins, in his first year starting at outside linebacker, hits Andy Dalton to force the fumble. That OLB position opposite Leonard Floyd was a big question coming into the season. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 13, 2021

Rams broadcast reporter J.B. Long also chimed in.

We'll never see Aaron Donald miss three straight tackles again (would've been 2 sacks and a TFL). Upshot is Justin Hollins gets his 2nd sack of the night, a new career high. Rams take over on downs with 10:00 left to cover and a 13-point lead. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 13, 2021

Hollins didn’t just receive praise from Thiry and Long, but the Twitter account of his college alma mater gave him his praise for his breakout night on social media.

Other Grades from Sunday

The second highest rated performer is considered another surprise. He represents the offense, but he’s not QB1 or the Rams’ top receiving target from Sunday.

David Edwards earned the second highest grade by the analytical site, securing a rating of 82.0.

The third-year pro from Wisconsin took 52 snaps at left guard. On 28 plays Edwards pass blocked, while 24 saw him open running lanes.

Edwards was one of the front line protectors who kept his defender in check on the Darrell Henderson goal line touchdown (No. 73 on the left side).

HENDO 😤@DarrellH8 powers through for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/glL79q4JXn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021

And on the two long Stafford touchdown throws, Edwards help give his new QB between 3-4 seconds to throw the ball downfield.

Other high rated Rams performers were:

Kupp: 81.5 overall rating after catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Young and Donald: Both defenders were given an 81.4 grade. Young finished with 10 tackles (five solo) while Donald had one sack and two tackles total.

Stafford: Earned a 79.7 rating in L.A. debut.