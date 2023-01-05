Ex-Rams Pass Rusher Gets Called Up by NFC North Squad

Terrell Lewis — once signed to a four-year, $4.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams before injuries derailed him — is getting a late-season elevation in the NFC North, plus just in time for a reunion with fellow Ex-Rams.

The edge rusher was named to the active roster by the Chicago Bears on January 4, the franchise announced. Lewis had been with the practice squad after being claimed off waivers by the Bears on December 20.

His active roster elevation also comes with the NFC North division champion Minnesota Vikings on deck — who come with no shortage of past Rams representation. Along with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Rams in 2021 when Lewis was also on the roster, the Vikes added former Rams offensive tackle/guard Bobby Evans on Tuesday to add to some needed offensive line depth.

Terrell Lewis Flashed Potential But Injuries Hindered Him

The Rams took Lewis in the 2020 NFL draft despite the injury history he endured in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Noted by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, Lewis had to find a way to become a draft prospect following elbow ligament and a torn ACL while with the University of Alabama. Lewis, however, still had the “Exciting physical and athletic traits to work with” as noted by Zierlein.

Outside of Zierlein, Jason La Canfora was another who was intrigued by Lewis’ ceiling despite the injury history…even comparing the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Lewis to a future Rams teammate of his named Von Miller.

“His metrics, all his measurable’s compare to Von Miller’s Combine, except this kid’s two inches taller and about 20 pounds heavier,” La Canfora said back on April 17, 2020.

"Linebacker I'm gonna go with Terrell Lewis out of Alabama. His metrics, all his measurable's compare to Von Miller's Combine, except this kid's two inches taller and about 20 pounds heavier." Terrell Lewis reminds @JasonLaCanfora of Von Miller 👀 pic.twitter.com/aUE9xd7nfA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 17, 2020

Lewis delivered some flashy moments after the Rams nabbed him at No. 84 overall. One game in particular was on November 15, 2020: When he delivered two sacks of Russell Wilson in the 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It would be his only sacks of the season.

In 2021 during the run to Super Bowl 56, Lewis put together a streak of three consecutive games with a sack from October 3 to October 17. The quarterbacks he snatched were Kyler Murray, Wilson and Daniel Jones.

But again, the injury bug he had a hard time of shaking off as a knee injury and, in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a back injury hindered him. Lewis was eventually waived by the Rams on December 15.

Terrell Lewis Part of Trio of Elevated Defenders Preparing Against Rams-Style Offense

Lewis was one of three defenders the Bears promoted. Joining him are linebacker DeMarquis Gates and defensive end Jalyn Holmes, both of whom were also on the practice squad.

If the Bears do throw Lewis in for some defensive snaps for their season finale, his presence and knowledge of the Vikings offense could come in handy. Minnesota, under O’Connell, turned to a Rams-stylized attack that features identical shifts, motions and play action calls Lewis saw during practices at Thousand Oaks.

By using the Rams offense, the Vikings are 12th in the league in average yards per game at 353.9 while also placing fifth in passing offense with an average of 258.9 yards per game. The Vikings are also seventh in scoring offense at 24.7 points per contest.

Lewis becomes the second Ex-Rams player to receive an active roster promotion before their Week 18 contest. Former running back Jake Funk was elevated by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their matchup with the Houston Texans.