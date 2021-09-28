Rams LB to Become ‘A Big Factor’ For Defense Rest of Way

Terrell Lewis saw a 20-play increase in snaps versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s 34-24 Los Angeles Rams home win.

Looks like the outside linebacker — who was on the field for 34 plays total according to Pro Football Focus after seeing action on just 14 plays against the Indianapolis Colts the previous week — will have more action moving forward given Justin Hollins’ situation.

With Hollins expected to undergo surgery for a torn pectoral muscle he sustained against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Rams will now turn to Lewis to help lead the OLB unit moving forward, head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Monday, September 28.

“Big loss for us,” McVay told reporters on Monday regarding Hollins. “Guys are going to be asked to step up.”

And McVay already has expectations for the second-year pro out of Alabama Lewis, saying that he left encouraged by how the 6-foot-5, 252-pound linebacker played against Tampa.

“To see Terrell be able to do what he did was really encouraging,” McVay said. “You can’t have enough good players that can apply pressure to the quarterback and be able to set edges and make the plays that he did. So, he’s definitely going to be a big factor and you can look for him to play a lot more snaps moving forward.”





Extent of Hollins Injury

With the 25-year-old Hollins anticipated to undergo surgery this week, the Rams and McVay are expecting him to be out 8-10 weeks — which could get him to return by December when teams make their final division title and playoff push.

Before his injury versus the Bucs, Hollins was on the field for 49 plays, the second most among the OLB unit per PFF. He finished with two solo tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pound Hollins started the year fast, collecting two sacks in the season opening 34-14 romp of the Chicago Bears. He collected 12 tackles including 10 solo stops before the injury.

Lewis Among Ram Defenders Who Got to Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski

Lewis delivered some punishing hits in the 10-point win over the Bucs.

He was one of the defenders who had a QB hit on Brady. Lewis also delivered this to “Gronk” that took the All-Pro tight end away from the game.

Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021

Of the 34 plays Lewis witnessed, 26 allowed him to rush Brady. He was only asked to drop back into coverage on four plays.

Others Who Could See Action

The timing of Hollins’ injury comes with this benefit for the Rams OLB group. They’re expected to get one defender back from injured reserve.

Ogbo Okoronkwo is anticipated to be cleared from injured reserve just in time for the big NFC West showdown on Sunday, October 3, against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. McVay hints at a potential rotation involving Okoronkwo.

“I think it’s important to really be able to have a good rotation,” McVay said. “We’ll see how Ogbo handles this week of preparation, but I think you do want to have somewhat of a rotation.

Either way, Lewis is expected to see an increase from the snaps he’s already received.

“I think you’ll look to see him play snaps probably in alignment with what he did yesterday,” McVay said. “Whether he ends up taking that first snap or not, we’ll get feel for it as the week progresses and as we put the plan together.”