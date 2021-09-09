Rams Crack Top 10 ‘In-Demand’ List for First Time

The Los Angeles Rams are in high demand this fall in the ticket sales realm according to one national ticket website. And they made the top 10 for the first time by this national sales office.

StubHub announced its listing of the NFL’s top 10 in-demand teams for the upcoming season on Wednesday, September 8, and the Rams cracked the top 10.

Where do the Rams fall? At No. 9 overall.

What StubHub Says About the 2021 Rams

Obviously, the hype surrounding the Rams includes the addition of new quarterback Matthew Stafford – which leads into StubHub giving the Rams their demand praise and ranking.

And it’s that arrival that has prompted StubHub to announce that ticket sales are selling like crazy for the Rams. Here’s what the press release stated:

“With new quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿ and state-of-the-art SoFi stadium, the Los Angeles Rams entered StubHub’s Top 10 teams for the first time, taking the No. 9 spot. The Rams are one of three teams from California in the Top 10, landing the state in the No. 1 position on StubHub’s Top 10 States driving NFL ticket demand, based on ticket sales.”

The Rams have also witnessed a ticket sales spike according to StubHub. The Rams have had a 71% sales increase in tickets, placing them at third overall among NFL franchises, plus making them the one California team that’s seen the highest trajectory in that category.

No. 2 overall is the Las Vegas Raiders with a 185% climb. The top team overall? The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have seen a 543% increase.

What also helps the Rams is their home state of California is the No. 1 ranked state in driving NFL ticket demand.

What Teams Ranked Ahead of the Rams?

While the Rams are in the top 10 for the first time by StubHub, the other Golden State representatives were rated ahead of them.

And that includes the Rams’ neighbor.

The L.A. Chargers came in at No. 6 overall in the “In-Demand” list of NFL teams. Also according to the website, the Chargers’ September 19 home game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys is a popular ticket purchaser, as that game came in at No. 7 among most demanded NFL contests this season.

But the highest ranked California team among sales? The Rams’ longtime NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers, who came in at No. 4 overall.

Additionally, the 49ers have the eighth highest sold game: Their September 26 showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.

Despite the high rankings, none of the Rams’ regular season contests cracked the top 10. This includes their season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, which marks the L.A. debut of Stafford.

The biggest NFL game ticket seller? Tampa Bay at New England on October 3, which marks Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro for SNF.

Speaking of the Bucs, their season opener on Thursday, September 9 versus the visiting Cowboys to kick off the 2021 season became the second highest-selling regular season game.

Overall, the highest demanded team for tickets was the Raiders. Their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football earned the third-highest in-demand game. Dallas and T.B. followed the Silver and Black at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

The Patriots (No. 5), Packers (No. 7), Chicago Bears (No. 8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 10) completed the rest of StubHub’s top 10 for “In-Demand” NFL teams.