Todd Gurley to Rams is a Signing ‘That Should Happen Right Now:’ B/R

Add Bleacher Report to the list of representatives believing that a reunion, plus reconciliation, between Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams should take place.

Just two days after Eric Dickerson told TMZ that Gurley returning to the Rams “should be a no brainer,” the national outlet B/R is another that has joined Dickerson in calling for a repairing of the former Rams star and the franchise, with B/R writer Chris Roling writing about the signing proposal on Saturday.

Gurley is among the names floating around as a possible replacement for the injured Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles on Tuesday during a workout session. The second-year pro’s injury leaves the Rams with five active running backs on the eve of training camp.

B/R Calls Gurley ‘Top Veteran Option Available’

Here’s what Roling put together in his and B/R’s belief in Gurley reuniting with the Rams:

“Yes, things didn’t end so well between Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams back in 2020. But the Rams just lost 2020 second-round pick Cam Akers to a season-ending torn Achilles in late July, derailing a breakout-of-the-year candidate and centerpiece of the offense. That leaves the unit leaning on the unproven Darrell Henderson and 2020 undrafted free agent Xavier Jones, barring an addition. Last year in his first stint with a new team, Gurley averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over 195 attempts, but he scored nine times and caught 25 passes. But it’s worth pointing out Atlanta won just four games, heavily favored the pass and just generally…wasn’t so great. While Gurley’s injury issues derailed his mega contract with the Rams last time around, he played in 15 games last year, and his workload wasn’t that different from his 2019 responsibilities. The Rams will just have to get over the pride aspect of foolishly giving him a huge deal that still has $8.4 million in dead money on the books in 2021 from the last go-round. If the Rams are serious about putting the best chips around Matthew Stafford, Gurley is the top veteran option available and could have a big impact in a rotation—and it sure doesn’t hurt that he already knows the offense, which puts him at another advantage over other backs.”

Gurley is still currently unsigned. His name has been linked to the Baltimore Ravens but was also once projected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

What Gurley’s Value Could Be

Gurley is still young at 26 years of age. But again, the Rams and the lead running back during their 2019 NFC title run had a bitter separation with the franchise releasing him on what Gurley called his “day off.”

Damn I got fired on my day off😂 #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

The move left the Rams with $20.15 million in dead cap money. Gurley once signed a four-year, $60 million extension that at the time made him the highest paid RB before his departure.

While with the Falcons, Gurley signed on for one-year worth up to $5.5 million along with a $2 million signing bonus according to spotrac.

The Rams will soon report to training camp on Sunday starting with the rookies, which includes seventh round draft pick Jake Funk and undrafted free agent Otis Anderson Jr. helping comprise the backfield. The rest of the team will report on Tuesday including backfield members Raymond Calais, Xavier Jones and the new projected starter Darrell Henderson.