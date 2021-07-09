L.A. Rams Announce Open Practices & Training Camp Dates

The next time the Los Angeles Rams will be in Irvine, California, they will see fans clad in their colors and watching them prepare for a potential run at the Super Bowl.

Why? The Rams are welcoming fans back to training camp practices after one year away from each other.

The franchise announced its training camp dates on Friday with 10 open practices on the University of California Irvine campus from July 28 to August 10. The camp is being sponsored by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. And once the first day of camp arrives, it’ll more than likely have a different energy and positive vibe with fans being allowed to attend this time.

Fans who want to know more on how they can sign up for a free ticket can be found here.

Impact of coronavirus a Year Ago

With the spread of COVID-19 last year, the Rams opted to not travel far and bunker into a hotel in Orange County. They instead stayed closer to home by holding camp at their Cal Lutheran training site in Thousand Oaks.

The Rams had to rely on a trailer set up 50 yards away from the site for COVID-19 testing purposes, detailed in an nfl.com article by Steve Wyche in July 2020.

Reggie Scott, Rams vice president of Sports Medicine and Performance, told Wyche “It’s about education. It’s not just education by coaches, the athletic trainers and the doctors here. It’s also peer-to-peer education. It’s self-policing a little bit in terms of making sure we’re going to hold each other accountable and make sure that this is just not about your personal health, but it’s about the health of the guy next to you.”

One of the most prominent members of the Rams organization to be hit with COVID-19 was left tackle Andrew Whitworth, detailing his and his family’s experience with the virus in a July 21 article in the Los Angeles Times. Whitworth said as many as nine members of his household, including a live-nanny, tested positive.

But now, with California relaxing its coronavirus restrictions in June, Ram players, coaches and now fans will feel normalcy once they pull up to UCI. There will be no social distancing guidelines required and fans can have the opportunity to interact with players. The Rams Twitter account shared its enthusiasm for having fans return by sharing past photos.

Themed Days for Training Camp

The Wednesday, July 28, kickoff date won’t just feature the 2021 L.A. Rams. According to the team website, there will be a training camp giveaway and autographs with Ram legends. No official word on which legendary Rams will be in attendance.

July 30 will represent another opportunity for fans to have an autograph session with legends of the franchise. Then on July 31, the Rams will host a “Family Day” as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” theme. Ram cheerleaders will also perform and music will be provided by DJ Mal-Ski, who has DJ’d for USC, the Lakers, the Sparks and the Rams before.

The August 6 session will be known as “Vamos Rams” day presented by Toyota. A live performance by Mariachi Rams will also be a part of the festivities. The following day, the Rams will head back to Ventura County, but to take part in a joint practice and scrimmage with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard. Training camp finale is set for August 10. Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says tickets for that open session won’t be on the Rams’ site, but on the Cowboys website.

All practices will start at 4 p.m. with the exception of two periods. More information on theme days and other training camp events can be found here.