Rams Undrafted Rookie DB Able to Lean on Safety From College Rival

In the Beehive State, it’s considered rare that someone from the University of Utah and Brigham Young University help each other out. After all, both college football programs partake in the fierce annual rivalry known as the “Holy War.”

Yet, the Utah Ute representative Terrell Burgess and the BYU Cougar rep Troy Warner have been on good graces, the undrafted defensive back Warner helped explain in a Thursday evening video titled ‘Something to Prove” done by the Los Angeles Rams.

Not only does the undrafted rookie Warner share a state of Utah connection with Burgess, but a San Diego region connection as well.





Play



Something To Prove Ep. 1: Rams Rookies First NFL Training Camp Episode 1 of Something to Prove highlights the first week of 2021 training camp for several of the Rams’ rookies. From move-in through the first day of practice, Troy Warner, Jake Funk and Ernest Jones share how they’re preparing for their first NFL training camp. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit… 2021-08-06T01:55:53Z

Pop Warner Football Relationship

Warner, whose older brother Fred plays for NFC West rival San Francisco, says his relationship with the Utes star Burgess dates back to the elementary school years on the football field in the 619 region of Southern California.

“I grew up playing pop warner with Terrell Burgess,” Warner said in the video as he was getting settled into his hotel room. “Luckily, I’ve been able to talk to him a lot. He’s been able to kind of tell me what to expect and things to look out for. And that kind of puts me at ease a little bit to know, I guess, what to look for.”

Warner starred from 2016-2020 at BYU where he established himself as a sure tackler in the secondary. Warner finished with 121 tackles in 47 games of action. He also swatted 16 passes and intercepted two passes with the Cougars. Warner established himself as a favorite among BYU fans.

@TroWarner breaks up the pass over the middle with a big hit vs Western Kentucky.

–#gocougs #byu #byufootball pic.twitter.com/hP93WeHOY8 — BYU Football Throwbacks (@ByuThrowbacks) January 27, 2021

Here’s another tie-in Warner has with Burgess: They both hail from San Marcos, California: A S.D County city located 38 minutes north of San Diego. Warner became a four-star prospect by 247Sports out of S.D County powerhouse Mission Hills who was offered scholarships by USC, Boston College and Arizona before choosing the Cougars.





Play



Troy Warner '16 Mission Hills High CA Junior Year Highlights 6'2 185 | DB-WR | Troy Warner '16 Mission Hills High CA Junior Year Highlights 2014-12-11T04:29:37Z

Burgess, though, played at San Marcos High and was tabbed a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Like Warner, Burgess was offered by Boston College and had his pick of Power Five opportunities before settling for the Utes. From there, he went on to star at Utah from 2016-2019 before entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Warner Learning From Old College Rival While Focusing on Himself

Warner only played in two “Holy War” games – losing both by scores of 35-27 in 2018 and 19-13 in 2017. Meanwhile, Burgess went 2-0 against BYU.

But, Warner is clearly more focused on being Burgess’s teammate and an L.A. Ram instead of dwelling on the state of Utah rivalry. One way Warner has been locked in during training camp as an undrafted free agent is keeping his body in shape.

“Trying to make sure that my body’s in the best shape possible to perform at the highest level because day in and day out, when you’re in the NFL, that’s what you’re going to be facing. You want to put your best foot forward every day, just show the coaches and everybody what you’re capable of doing,” Warner said.

He’s likely going to get comparisons to his older brother Fred, plus is trying to fight his way onto the 53-man roster after going undrafted even in a loaded safety room. Warner, though, wants to blaze his path.

“I’m just trying to pave my own way,” Warner said. “I’m my own person. My own player. I bring my own type of style, my own type of mentality and swagger. I’m confident in going in. So it’s just about being sharp and doing things the right way.”