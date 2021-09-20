Undrafted Defender the Latest to Breakout for the Rams

In April of 2019, Troy Reeder was an undrafted linebacker out of Delaware fighting his way to a roster spot on the Los Angeles Rams.

Two years later, Reeder delivered the crucial moments on Sunday, September 19 in Indianapolis that prove the Rams were smart to keep this undrafted underdog on the roster.

In a 27-24 road win over the Indianapolis Colts that saw the usual standout defenders Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey make the defensive plays they’ve grown accustomed to making during the fall months, Reeder quietly put together a memorable performance on his end…including bailing out the Rams during one sequence at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Being at ‘The Right Place at the Right Time’

Facing 3rd and goal from their 4-yard line, the Rams’ early 7-3 lead was in jeopardy of going back the Colts’ way. Indianapolis tried to throw the Rams defense off guard during this scenario.

Except Reeder used the three pounds above his eyes to read where the play was going and then achieve this career milestone: His first NFL interception.

Sure, his pick came in wonky fashion as Carson Wentz attempted a shovel pass meant for tight end Jack Doyle. Reeder executes these techniques in making NFL interception No. 1:

The 27-year-old Reeder begins the play lined up as the ILB to the left of the formation. Linebackers who play between guards and centers are taught to follow the movement of the guards lined up over them. On this play, he immediately identifies Quenton Nelson as the pulling guard, getting Reeder to gravitate toward the direction the Colts’ captain is running in.

Reeder not only follows Nelson’s movement, but also keys on the eyes of Wentz, realizing its a designed trick play.

What also helps on this play: Donald blows it up by getting penetration that throws off Doyle, noted here by Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network. Reeder takes advantage by filling the opening created by Donald and swoops up the pick.

Reeder told the L.A. media afterwards that he wasn’t even thinking about an interception on that play. But Reeder still gave the Rams’ red zone defense a victory.

“They were running, kind of, a tricky goal line play with the option with the shovel pass, so we were pretty excited that it was a scouted look (when) we saw it,” Reeder said. “The last thing you’re thinking about is making the pick. I think sometimes that’s how big plays happen, is you’re in the right place at the right time and then get the big play out.”

All-Pro Ram on Watching Reeder’s Big Play: ‘That was Dope.’

Per Pro Football Focus, Reeder earned a 90.0 rating – his first-ever 90 grade by the national analytics site.

Along with the pick, Reeder’s stat line read: Four solo tackles, one pass deflection and one quarterback hit. But Reeder had an All-Pro defensive teammate realize the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder’s second quarter moment that prevented the Colts from taking the lead.

“That was dope. I didn’t even realize that was his first interception of his career, because he’s had good games since I’ve been here,” the Rams cornerback Ramsey said. “I know he had a great game last year when he was asked to step up in roles.”

On a loaded defense, it was a former undrafted rookie who became the latest to shine in the Rams’ uniform. This, though, comes as no surprise for Ramsey.

“Honestly, every time he’s been asked to step up, he stepped up, so I didn’t even really notice that that was his first career interception,” Ramsey said. “But definitely happy for him.”