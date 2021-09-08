‘So Fresh & So Clean:’ Rams Reveal Uniform Schedule [LOOK]

Now we know when the Los Angeles Rams will wear their “royal,” “bone” and modern throwback jerseys this fall.

The Rams Twitter account officially announced the dates of what they will wear on the field at SoFi Stadium and on road trips, posting the announcement on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 8.

So fresh and so clean 😎 Our 2021 uniform schedule is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbY0a4U8kL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 8, 2021

Here’s a breakdown of when the Rams will wear each uniform combination.

‘Sol’ Look to be Worn Three Times

Before training camp, the Rams gave one old school look a modernized touch up – which conjured great memories for Ram legends who once wore the color combinations. Also included was this hype video unveiling the look.

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

As promised, the Rams will honor history with that look against the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2021 season on Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience. And they’ll wear the blue, white and “sol” look in front of fans, as the Rams versus Bears matchup will be the first-ever NFL game at SoFi Stadium that will allow fan attendance following the aftermath of coronavirus.

The Rams, though, will have two other games with the modern throwbacks. Here are the other two contests:

November 7: The Rams will welcome potential AFC contender the Tennessee Titans into SoFi for another SNF contest. The look will likely spark memories of the last time the franchise wore the modern throwback look: The 2000 Super Bowl won by the Rams.

November 15: Eight days after the Titans clash, the Rams will once again put on the revamped uniforms for their longtime NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. And that contest will be on Monday Night Football.

Five Games With Royal Blue

Of the eight home games, the Rams will roll out the blue for five of them.

L.A. will go with the home blue and yellow combination for the following contests:

October 3: The Rams’ third home game of the year will have the look against NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals.

October 24: The blues will be on when former Rams Jared Goff and Michael Brockers come back to L.A., as the Detroit Lions head to Inglewood. That also means Matthew Stafford will be in a different shade of blue against the team he played for for 12 seasons.

December 5: One of two December games with the royal look will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars on this date, which marks the first time cornerback Jalen Ramsey will face his former team.

December 19: The second December game in this uniform attire will be against NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks, which could have serious division title implications during that time.

January 9: The final time the Rams will go royal will be on the regular season finale against the 49ers, which could carry playoff/division title aspirations for both teams to close out the year.

‘Bone’ Look Occupies Bulk of the Season

Well, much to the chagrin of Ram fans who aren’t a fan of this look, and much to the dismay of Rams legend Eric Dickerson who called this combination “soft” with “two bananas” back in May 2020, the Rams are going to spend most of 2021 wearing the “bone” look. Here are the games:

September 19: The first road trip of the year will have the “bone” attire in Indianapolis.

September 26: When Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and former Ram Ndamukong Suh pull up to SoFi with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams will wear the road uniform for the only time at SoFi. The Rams did win last year’s road game at Tampa with the look.

October 7: L.A. will head to Seattle with the “bone” color schemes.

October 17: The Rams will fly cross country and take on the New York Giants in the “bone.”

October 31: On Halloween, L.A. will fittingly wear “bone” as they take on the Houston Texans.

November 28: The NFC Divisional round rematch will have the Rams wearing this uniform.

December 13: L.A. will head to Arizona for their second division game in this jersey.

December 26: The Rams will hear the “skol” chant in Minnesota with the look.

January 2: In “Charm City,” the Rams will aim to counter Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with the “bone” jersey.