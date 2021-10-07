Van Jefferson Has This Current Title Among L.A. Ram WR’s

On an offense with multiple weapons to choose from, Van Jefferson has managed to stick out on the Los Angeles Rams in one category.

No, he doesn’t lead in receptions, or in yardage and not in touchdown catches. Cooper Kupp has the lead in all three. But, the second-year receiver has this title: Catching the highest percentage of receptions on his targets through four games among the Rams’ receiving core.

Jefferson has seen the football come his way 18 times this season, hauling in 13 of those Matthew Stafford thrown footballs. Per Pro Football Focus, that gives Jefferson a 72.2% reception percentage on his targets.

That places him ahead of Kupp (66.7%), DeSean Jackson (also 66.7%) and Robert Woods (62.5%) — making the second-year wideout the leader among WR’s in that category.

A stat like that shows this for Jefferson: He’s shown improving hand consistency and his route-running shows continued growth…making this offense more expandable on the aerial weapons front with the added presence of No. 12.

‘He’s a Quick, Switch Guy’

One fan of Jefferson’s game? Someone who has known Van since he was 15: The one now feeding him the football.

Seems fitting that Stafford’s first touchdown pass as a Ram went to Jefferson on that 67-yard strike versus the Chicago Bears. They reconnected again on this TD pass from Sunday:

Matthew Stafford connects with Van Jefferson and the #LARams retake the lead! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/gxzwpVfPgM — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) October 3, 2021

How was Jefferson able to worm his way out of the Cardinals’ secondary and become the trusted target on that score? Stafford described it on Tuesday, October 5 with the L.A. media.

“He’s a quick, switch guy who can really separate, has really good long speed as well as he’s run by some people — which I think is a big thing for us,” Stafford said.





Play



Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Raheem Morris + More Talk Thursday Night Football vs. Seahawks Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, DL Aaron Donald, DC Raheem Morris, OC Kevin O'Connell & OLB Leonard Floyd talk Thursday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA… 2021-10-05T21:35:41Z

Despite losing in embarrassing fashion 37-20 to the Cards, Jefferson caught all six of the passes thrown his way and finished with 90 yards — leading all Ram WR’s in both categories and becoming the only Ram receiver to catch every pass.

Sean McVay has been impressed with the trajectory of Jefferson, telling reporters following Sunday’s loss to the Cards “He made the most of his opportunities creating after the catch. I was very pleased with Van today.”





Play



Best Of Rams Offense Leading Up To WR Van Jefferson's Touchdown vs. Cardinals | Sounds Of The Game Relive Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson's touchdown with the sights and sounds from the Week 5 Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup at SoFi Stadium. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news,… 2021-10-05T22:21:59Z

Jefferson’s Route-Running is Perfect for Rams

By now, fans of the Rams and NFL fans are aware that to thrive as a WR in McVay’s offense, you don’t need to be 6-foot-3 or higher and come equipped with a chiseled frame of basketball-like hops.

It’s all about attacking defensive backs with your routes…and coming sharp with it. Jefferson does just that.

This breakdown from Darrin Parson of SB Nation and Cover1.net details how Jefferson attacks cushions provided by opposing cornerbacks plus how he’s still able to create a gap between him and the closest defender before the catch:

Van Jefferson fits the mold for McVay's receivers. Sharp and precise route runners. Van uses the cushion Wilson provides to his advantage. He has caught 13 of 18 targets for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. VJ is averaging 17 yards per reception! pic.twitter.com/gXPHWawgKn — Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) October 5, 2021

Per Next Gen Stats, Jefferson ends up gaining separation against two Chicago Bear DB’s on the 67-yard bomb.

Matt Stafford & Van Jefferson (67-yd TD) On just his second pass attempt as #Rams QB, Stafford connects with Jefferson on a deep play-action pass, an area where Stafford (and the Rams) have excelled in recent seasons.#CHIvsLAR | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/nufMP76xuq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2021

Jefferson Already Bound for Career Year

Last season was learning mode for Jefferson. He ended up catching 19 footballs for 220 yards and scored one regular season TD. And that was in zero starts.

But now, Jefferson has started in all four games — and he’s seven catches away from bettering his rookie mark. But, he’s already surpassed his receiving yardage mark from last year and is second behind “D-Jax” in average yards per catch.

At this rate, Jefferson will end up posting the final numbers: 55 catches, 960 yards, 8 touchdowns and averaging 17.45 yards a catch. Could he reach those marks or go higher? Stafford revealed the keys for Jefferson.

“I think his biggest thing is just continuing to gain experience which will happen through playing games, practicing and all those things plus seeing different looks, situations and corners and all that kind of stuff,” Stafford said.

Stafford got an early jump on building a connection with Jefferson when the latter’s father Shawn coached at Detroit. The chemistry, though, is continuing to grow, and Jefferson continues to find ways to impact the Ram offense.

“He’s just a young player, but he comes from a family that knows how to get open,” Stafford said. “Dad probably taught him how to run routes at a young age. So that was all in him innately. He’s just got to gain experience and continue to grow — which I think he’s doing at a nice level right now.”