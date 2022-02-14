Rams WR’s Wife Goes Into Labor Amid Super Bowl 56, Exits Stadium: Report

While the Rams attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56, Los Angeles wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, exited SoFi Stadium after going into labor, per NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

“I’m pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson’s wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication,” Condon tweeted.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo also reported on Samaria’s exit. “That was indeed Van Jefferson’s pregnant wife Samaria our Bridget saw leaving SoFi Stadium and headed to the hospital, as her husband and his #Rams teammates try to pull off a Super Bowl comeback,” Garafalo tweeted.

Jefferson and his wife, who were high school sweethearts, are already parents to Bella, 5. Baby No.2 is going to be a boy.

Samaria, whose official due date was February 17, spoke to The Athletic about being 40 weeks pregnant heading into Super Bowl Weekend. “I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant),” she said with a launch earlier this week. “I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s OK.”

As for the Rams’ wide receiver, “I’m excited about it,” Jefferson added. “Excited to play in the Super Bowl as well. … Two things going on. I’m happy about both of them. Maybe he can wait just a little bit longer, until after the Super Bowl!”

Samaria Calls Jefferson ‘A Great Dad’

While Samaria and Jefferson broke up during college, she never stopped rooting for the Ole Miss and Florida alum

“We left it to God,” Samaria said. “We let him do his thing and we said, ‘Hey, if it’s meant to be, then we’ll come back to each other.’ And that’s exactly what happened,” she said.

Jefferson, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft, married Samaria just before his sophomore year in the NFL.

“It’s been crazy, for sure. Adjusting to (NFL life), marriage, new baby, all of those things. But it’s so great to see how well he manages it,” Samaria said. “He’s a great dad, a great team player, all of the things. I don’t know how he does it, but he does it.”

