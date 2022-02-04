Rams’ Von Miller Shares How he’d Change NFL Hiring Practices

Von Miller has begun to hint at his next career move once he’s done chasing quarterbacks and eliminating air attacks as a prolific edge rusher.

And the Los Angeles Rams defender has this philosophy in mind: He hopes he can eliminate the current hiring procedures that has come under fire in the NFL. Miller wants to be the one helping complete the hire and improve the diversity of head coaches throughout the league by taking a front office job after his career.

Miller’s statement, which was made on the morning of Thursday, February 3, comes in the wake of the league-wide scandal that involves former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a class action lawsuit that accuses the league of making racially discriminatory hiring practices. Among the teams Flores has called out? Miller’s former team the Denver Broncos. On Tuesday, February 1, the Broncos released this statement via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway, who helped draft Miller back in 2011, released his statement on Thursday denying the allegations made by Flores and claimed he interviewed Flores “on good faith.”

Statement from John Elway on the allegations made by Brian Flores@CBSDenver #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/Oj3yXmY0Rm — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 3, 2022

Full Statement From Miller

Miller’s second question involved the Flores situation. The question: How instrumental should players be as far as everything that’s going on as far as having more opportunities for black and minority coaches and coordinators, especially in light of the Brian Flores lawsuit that’s going on currently and how much is it a responsibility of the players to speak out on the issue?

Here was Miller’s full statement:

“It’s a huge responsibility on the players (to speak out). You got 32 owners but people come to see the players in the league and the majority are black and African-American. So it’s huge for the players to speak out. “It’s unfortunate about the news that you hear and all the things that have come out in the last few days. We’re still trying to progress. You know it’s not perfect. We’re still trying to progress and do the right thing. “And for me, I’ve always wanted to do things in football after my career is over with. And that is what gives me an extra extent to become a GM (general manager) and becoming a front office (executive) so I can change things for the better.”





Play



Video Video related to rams’ von miller shares how he’d change nfl hiring practices 2022-02-03T21:16:04-05:00

Miller Has Respect for one NFL gig

Miller, who will soon play in his second career Super Bowl, is nearing the twilight years of his career as a 32-year-old defender.

He’s played for five different head coaches throughout his illustrious NFL career — winning the Super Bowl in 2016 with Gary Kubiak. No matter the head coach and even if he didn’t play for other coaches, he has great respect for those who put on the headset, draw up adjustments and lead their teams on Sunday.

“I always have respect for coaches. But you know being a head coach and coaching these guys, it’s tough man. It’s extremely tough. I got all the respect in the world for all these coaches,” Miller said.

But again, he already has an idea on how he can inspire change for future NFL franchises who are seeking head coaches.

“I just think it’s been on my heart and my mind to chase that dream whenever I’m done. I’m still a long way from being done but that’s the route where I want to push things: Become a GM and really change it from the inside out,” Miller said.