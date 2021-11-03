Former Ram Claimed Off Waivers by ‘Bubble’ NFC Wildcard Contender

One Los Angeles Rams player who was waived by the team has now been picked up on Wednesday, November 3 by an NFC team in early contention for a wildcard berth.

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams, who was waived by the franchise on Tuesday, was claimed by the Minnesota Vikings, which was first reported by Houston radio personality and NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Vikings awarded Jonah Williams off waivers from Rams — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 3, 2021

Though the Vikings are currently 3-4, Minnesota trails only the 7-1 Green Bay Packers in the NFC North standings. In taking an early look at the NFC playoff picture, the Vikings are listed as a bubble team by nfl.com, currently slotted at eighth overall and in front of fellow 3-4 team the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings are one game behind the Carolina Panthers — the current leader for the conference’s seventh and final wildcard spot.

What Williams is Heading Into

Williams will be returning to a color he’s worn before on gamedays: Purple.

Before his arrival to the Rams, he starred at Weber State where he dominated the trenches in the Big Sky Conference.

While wearing the purple, white and black he finished with 194 tackles, 28 stops for a loss, forced three fumbles and recovered three loose footballs.

He went on to earn Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, his last season at Ogden, Utah. The Rams went on to sign him to a free agent deal on April 26, 2020.

LA Bound! Congrats to Weber State's Jonah Williams on signing as a free agent with the LA Rams! #PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/M961rYAEiv — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) April 26, 2020

Williams managed to make the final 53-man roster before the start of the 2021 season. But will now head north.

The Vikings currently have allowed the 15th fewest rushing yards at 846. But, opponents have averaged 4.6 yards per carry versus Minnesota, placing them at 26th overall.

Minnesota has fared much better against the pass: Ranking ninth in yards allowed and trail only the league-leading Rams with 24 sacks.

Williams With the Rams

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Williams was largely known to the Rams for his preseason work.

During the month of August, the 26-year-old took 91 total defensive snaps, collected two sacks, produced four quarterback hurries according to Pro Football Focus. The Rams lined him up on 45 of his 91 plays in the “B” gap between the guard and tackle.

Williams got the chance to play sparingly with the Rams but received his most action against the New York Giants. In that Week 6 road rout, Williams was on the field for 26 snaps including 21 pass rush situations. Williams finished with one tackle in the 38-11 romp at MetLife Stadium. Along with being aligned in the “B” gap, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris plugged Williams on eight plays over the tackle.

However, Williams began to see a decline in playing time in the next two weeks — combining for 25 defensive snaps in victories over the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans, the latter representing his final game as a Ram. Williams didn’t record any tackles and sacks against the Texans.

Williams was one of two Tuesday waives by the Rams along with wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived DE Jonah Williams

• Reserve/Injured WR Tutu Atwell

• Reserve/Injured LB Travin Howard — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 2, 2021

Williams’ departure also came one day after the Rams stunned the NFL world by trading for perennial Pro Bowler and 2016 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Von Miller.