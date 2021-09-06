5 Current Rams Have Posted Past Success Against the Bears [LOOK]

Six more days Los Angeles Ram fans.

The team will wear their refined throwback uniforms, run out to SoFi Stadium and hear the sounds of “Who’s House? Rams House!” to kick off the 2021 regular season against the Chicago Bears.

📲 Calling to remind you that it's GAME WEEK! pic.twitter.com/l6AngABF3S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2021

Speaking of the latter team, there’s been some notable moments when the Rams and Bears cross paths as noted on Monday, September 6, by Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

But there have been some current Ram players who have had some of their best career moments against the Bears. Who are they and what did they accomplish before against the Monsters of the Midway? Here’s a look.

Veteran Offensive Players Who Have Had Wins Over Chicago

Let’s start with one man very familiar with Chicago who was in the NFC North for 20 games against the Bears: Matthew Stafford.

The 33-year-old Stafford’s career record versus the Bears? 11-9 overall. However, it took him until his third NFL season to finally taste victory over the Detroit Lions’ bitter longtime rival. At one time, he was 1-5 versus them as a starter. But the momentum is on Stafford’s side – guiding victories in 10 of the last 14 games against the Bears when he’s under center.

Best moment: Stafford threw for 405 passing yards and four touchdowns in the 37-34 overtime win back on October 18, 2015 at Ford Field.

Notable: Of Stafford’s 31 career fourth quarter comeback wins, six were against Chicago including the last meeting.

Matthew Stafford taking the #Lions on a 96-yard TD drive against the #Bears in Week 13. He was 6-of-7 for all 96 yards including a 25-yard TD to Marvin Jones. pic.twitter.com/BU2d54ktqD — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 24, 2021

Other offensive players who have thrived against the Bears are:

DeSean Jackson

“D-Jax” has played in 10 games against Sunday night’s opponent. In his career, the 14-year-veteran has caught 37 passes for 562 yards and scored two touchdowns. Not only is “D-Jax” 6-4 lifetime against the Bears, his teams have taken five of the last six meetings. Though Sunday will be his first as a Ram.

Best moment: Jackson has three career 100-yard games against Chicago. Arguably, his best outing came on November 22, 2009 when he hauled in eight catches for 107 yards and scored on a 48-yarder.

Donovan McNabb goes deep to DeSean Jackson for a 48-yard touchdown to take the lead against the Bears. pic.twitter.com/nTAch94zuS — PhilaSportsVids (@PhilaSportsVids) January 5, 2019

Notable: That 48-yard scoring strike was Jackson’s last touchdown versus the Bears. He hasn’t scored in his last eight games versus them.

Andrew Whitworth

The 39-year old blindside protector has played in four contests against the season opening opponent, winning three of those contests. And in those games, he’s had to account for Khalil Mack.

Best moment: Last season, Whitworth took 72 snaps versus Chicago according to Pro Football Focus and only allowed one QB hurry.

Notable: In three games as a Ram, Whitworth has never surrendered a sack against the Bears’ pass rush.

Defenders vs. Bears

Here are the veteran defenders who have experienced success against the 2021 regular season opening foe.

Aaron Donald

The 30-year-old Donald has played in four games against the Bears, but guiding the Rams to wins in the last two showdowns. And in those victories, the Ram defense hasn’t surrendered anything beyond 10 points.

One more from #Bears–#Rams DT Aaron Donald — Pass rush production + the run game impact. Can see the quicks off the ball on this rep (and the arm over move). @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/HDPrAgbdqQ — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 27, 2020

Best moment: Donald had four tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks in the November 17, 2019 home win at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

It's always a treat watching Aaron Donald tape. Here are four plays where he has his way with the Bears O-Line. pic.twitter.com/sVmwhltyqD — Bobby Peters (@b_peters12) December 5, 2019

Notable: Donald has this rare stat line for a defender – in every other meeting with Chicago, he gets three tackles. His first and third games versus the Bears witnessed Donald hit the hat trick for that stat. All signs point to a potential three-tackle evening.

Jalen Ramsey

The 26-year-old Ramsey has played in three games against the Rams’ first regular season challenger. And Ramsey’s teams have won all three of them. This includes a 2016 contest as a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Of course, who can forget the spine buster Ramsey delivered in the 2019 meeting?

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey with the body slam on Bears WR Allen Robinson pic.twitter.com/WQjwPgnwTI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 18, 2019

Best moment: Last season, Ramsey snatched one interception and added four tackles in the 14-point Monday Night Football victory in Inglewood.

Notable: One year ago when the Rams opened the season on SNF, Ramsey had one of his worst games that evening with eight catches allowed on nine targets and surrendering 81 yards according to PFF. Ramsey and the Rams, however, won 20-17.