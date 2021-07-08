The Greatest Show on Sofi? Rams WR’s Looking to Reignite Offense

The Los Angeles Rams may have had two wide receivers who caught more than 90 footballs, plus had the aerial side responsible for 20 of the team’s offensive touchdowns in 2020.

But something was missing: The deep game.

Proof of the explosive side going missing is in the receiving yardage category. No Ram wide receiver – not even the 90-catch tag team of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods – surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. Josh Reynolds, the team’s third-best receiving option, only got to 618 yards.

Changes had to be made by the Rams. Matthew Stafford came to L.A. via trade to reignite the lost deep game. But with a passer known for attacking downfield comes wide receivers needed who can do the same. All the more reason why there are new faces in this year’s WR unit. Here’s a closer look.

Liberty City Legend and L.A. Legend Both on Board

Tutu Atwell became the highest priority draft pick for the Rams this past May as the team’s first selection. DeSean Jackson became the top free agent need at wideout.

Why? The Liberty City, Florida native and Los Angeles native are tabbed as the guys who can blow the top off defenses, which was again missing a year ago.

As a Louisville Cardinal, Atwell caught eight career passes that stretched beyond 50 yards, including a streak of four straight games in 2019 that saw him stretch the field on receptions that covered between 74 and 90 yards. One of his explosive catches was caught here.

Rams select Louisville WR TUTU ATWELL 💨 Lightest WR drafted since 1999 (149 lbs)

The Rams, though, could also be convinced to feed Atwell the ball on these kind of sweeps.

Caution: Tutu Atwell is faster than he may appear

Meanwhile, “D-Jax” has made his living torching defenses for nearly 15 years. In every NFL season he’s played, his longest season reception has gone 41 yards or more. Even though he was limited to 14 catches in his last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he still showed he’s got deep capability left in his tank through his season-best 81-yard grab.

DeSean Jackson (remember him?) with an 81-yard TD from Jalen Hurts. Speed is still there.

Their speed will be pivotal in opening up the Rams’ offense. But that’s not all.

Inside WR Work Needed Once Again

Woods and Kupp have become the bar setters among the Rams WR group, leading the team both in receptions and inside the locker room.

Kupp continues to be masterful in his footwork and getting open, as seen here working against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ top shutdown cornerback Carlton Davis.

Cooper Kupp is unstoppable with routes like this. #RamsHouse

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/SDdDwaSSKV — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2020

And for showing high concentration on the aerial lob going against hard-hitting safeties like Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks during the playoffs.

COOPER KUPP OVER JAMAL ADAMS

Woods gets praise for executing the route tree at a high level. He’s additionally able to be sneaky with where he’s going, on display here against the Miami Dolphins in the red zone where he’s lined up close to the offensive line, even though he’s considered the furthest wide receiver to the right.

Robert Woods with touchdown No. 2️⃣

pic.twitter.com/2PdRh7RKRh — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

Another example of Woods showing his slot prowess is captured here when finding his way through the congestion against the Bucs.

Robert Woods and the Rams strike first on MNF 💪

However, outside of slot work, the Rams have used him as a closet running back, viewed here against the New York Jets on this jet sweep handoff.

Robert Woods takes the handoff and goes 40 yards into Jets territory. #RamsHouse

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/4dWJuGxOxQ pic.twitter.com/C9OaD7b42f — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2020

Kupp and Woods are route technicians. And the Rams clearly play better on offense when they get going. But there’s another WR who could add to the Rams’ weaponry, and one head coach Sean McVay is openly high on.

The Potential X-Factor Among the WR’s

Van Jefferson has drawn rave reviews from his head coach, to the point where his 19 receptions and 220 yards from his rookie season is anticipated to improve.

Jefferson, who is the son of former NFL WR and current Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, showed an NFL-vet like receiving catch last year.

But that’s not his only major catch from last year. He proved he can win one-on-ones inside the red zone as seen here versus Jamel Dean of Tampa Bay.

Rookie WR Van Jefferson scores his first career TD! Rams-Bucs tied 14-14 with 4:31 left in the half. #RamsHouse

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/aaXcIKPshA — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2020

Plus, he showed in the playoffs that he can work out of the slot and score, which was what he did against the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams answer back quickly. Goff to Van Jefferson for the touchdown! #RamsHouse #NFLPlayoffs

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nMJSN7Rn8Z pic.twitter.com/qB4RZ9vNir — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2021

Jefferson will be aiming to see an increase in snaps. But so will third-year pro Nsimba Webster. Even if he doesn’t see action at WR, the Rams know he can be stellar on special teams (10 tackles there) and return punts.

Deer Valley High School (Antioch, CA) alum Nsimba Webster almost took this one to the house 😯

Meanwhile, undrafted rookies Landen Akers, Jeremiah Haydel and 2019 UDFA J.J. Koski will aim to keep their names on the Rams roster by fighting for a spot. Second-year wideout Trishton Jackson is also aiming for action.

In a down year for the offense, the receiving group was a bright spot. However, expectations are higher than ever for this unit. And this year’s group is capable of racking up the yards and recapturing the Rams’ explosive side.