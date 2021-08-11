Rams Head Coach Witnessing Confidence Growth Out of RB Xavier Jones

From the moment Cam Akers went down with a torn Achilles before training camp, some fans of the Los Angeles Rams wondered if Xavier Jones would get his shot to see more action.

Jones has now gone from undrafted rookie to rising on the depth chart, as running back option No. 2.

While Jones is currently listed to share RB2 duties with rookie Jake Funk on the unofficial depth chart released Tuesday morning, his head coach Sean McVay has taken a liking to what he’s seen out of the Southern Methodist standout.

“Been really pleased with him,” McVay told the L.A. media after Tuesday’s practice in UC Irvine’s Crawford Field. “Thomas Brown (RB coach) has done an excellent job. I think Xavier got better and better last year. You could see his confidence grow and I thought he really hit the ground running in training camp. With his opportunities, he’s really delivered.”





As it is, McVay and the coaching staff still said they’re in an evaluation period with the running game. Yet, Jones was one of the backs McVay spoke highly of on Monday.

Sean McVay said they're still evaluating the run game behind Darrell Henderson Jr. However: "I think both X (Xavier Jones) and (Jake) Funk have done a really nice job. If they continue on this trajectory, they're going to be a part of our plans in the running back room." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 10, 2021

Jones Clearly Adjusting to Life After the Air Raid

When Jones entered the league out of SMU, many wondered if he would adjust to an NFL offense – since he spent his college career in a pass-heavy scheme.

What those people forget: Jones was a perennial 1,000-yard rusher even in a pass-first system…and he broke off plays like these.

In case you are now wondering about the RB depth behind Henderson… Xavier Jones had 23 rushing TDs during his Senior year at SMU. Though not NFL level competition, Jones is a playmaker. If the Rams don’t bring in a veteran, expect Jones to get a crack at playing some snaps pic.twitter.com/R88BxbLwhS — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) July 20, 2021

Jones was lauded for his shiftiness and willingness to draw contact. There were also moments where Jones had to bury his shoulder pads into an oncoming defender when he wasn’t running a route, as he was utilized as an extra blocker.

McVay says Jones will be required to pick up blitzes for the Rams when called upon and adds blitz protection in the Rams’ scheme is something the RB has picked up on.

“I can’t speak for how they operated in their protection schemes. But I think he’s picked things up pretty quickly,” McVay said. “I think he’s a complete player. I think when you look at protection, he’s definitely smart. What you’re really looking for, first and foremost, is a willingness and toughness to put your face on people and go meet people at the line of scrimmage. Whether if that’s linebackers, DB’s, kind of where your protection responsibilities lie. He’s done a nice job when we’ve done some of those pickup drills and he’s also shown really well in the pass game also.”

Jones Developing a Better Understanding

So how has someone gone from not hearing his name called on draft day to hearing his name called often during training camp on offense?

McVay points to Jones accepting what his roles are.

“You could see he’s starting to really have a better understanding of what his responsibility is within each of the different things that we’re activating: Whether that be run game, pass game or where he fits in some of the protections,” McVay said. “And so, he’s a guy who is going to carve out a role for himself. What that is is too be determined. But he’s a guy we’re going to expect to kind of count on throughout the season.”