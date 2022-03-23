11 Best Metal Baseball Cleats to Improve Your Game

With the weather getting nicer and the fields finally getting maintained it is almost time for baseball season to kick off. High schools and colleges are going forward with their seasons this year and it is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of metal baseball cleats. From high-tops to low-tops, from pitching cleats to fielding cleats, there is something for every kind of ballplayer in this list. Check out the best in metal baseball cleats to really increase your level of play.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Under Armour Men's Yard Mt Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Trusted brand
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Will last multiple seasons
- Price point
- Not available in rubber
- Mid-Low top only
Check out the other colors that are available so you can match them with your jersey and pants. When it comes to the best in athletic gear there are very few brands that are on the same level as Under Armour. The brand began its surge over 20 years ago with dri-fit clothing that was designed to be worn in both hot and cold climates. Since then, the Under Armour logo can be seen on pro, college and Olympic athletes gear all over the world. The brand puts their gear through hundreds of hours of testing before releasing them to the public so you know you are getting a quality product long before you ever try anything on.
These Under Armour cleats feature a lightweight, low-top design that is ideal for pitchers and fielders. With extra cushion in the insoles, you can wear these awesome spikes through a double-header and not have to worry about your feet, back and knees being sore after. Another great attribute of the Under Armour brand is that each item is built to last. You can definitely get multiple seasons out of these cleats and will perform at the top of your game in comfort.
Find more Under Armour Men's Yard Mt Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
2. RUNNER UP: Nike Men's Force Trout 6 Pro Metal Baseball Cleats
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Larger spikes
- Baserunning
- Fielding
- Difficult to get on
- No tongue
- Sizes
If you are looking to buy your next pair of cleats based on the player they are molded after then you can’t do worse than the Nike Trout 6 and you can check out the different colors and sizes here.. Mike Trout has been the best baseball player on the planet for years and it is his level of play that ballplayers all over the world aspire to resemble. I, personally have been playing baseball for nearly 30 years and when I was shopping for cleats for this upcoming season I bought these very cleats in black and neon green.
These cleats, I can tell you from experience, are lightweight, they are comfortable and they are versatile. They do take a little while to break in, but once they do they are totally worth it. These cleats are designed more for infielders and outfielders than they are for pitchers. Regardless of what color your team is, there are four colors that will pair well with any uniform design. Investing in a great pair of cleats is a smart move especially if you play a full schedule.
Find more Nike Men's Force Trout 6 Pro Metal Baseball Cleats information and reviews here.
3. Mizuno Men's 9-Spike Dominant IC Low Metal Baseball Cleat
Cons:
- Sturdy
- Color choices
- Tons of sizes
- Lightweight
- Versatile
- Price point
- Low-top only
- Designed for pitchers
These dope spikes are available in multiple colors and sizes so you should make sure you pair your spikes with your team’s jersey colors so that you match from head to toe. Mizuno is one of the most popular brands for pro baseball players because of the durability and comfort the cleat provides. These particular cleats have a nine spike design and the spikes are actually split for better grip on both turf and grass. Digging into the batter’s box with these cleats will give you total control and a better grip with your footwork. They are a low-top cleat that gives you more room to move while running the bases or chasing down a fly ball in center field.
Aside from scuffs and scrapes, these kicks will look just as good two seasons in as they did the day you took them out of the box. They are super lightweight which is great for long games and doubleheaders. No matter if you are a freshman in high school or playing semi-professional ball these cleats are perfect for any serious baseballer.
Find more Mizuno Men's 9-Spike Dominant IC Metal Baseball Cleat information and reviews here.
4. adidas Men's Fv9399 Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Stylish
- Lightweight
- Durable build
- Will last multiple seasons
- High school and college colors available
- More options in molded cleats
- Break-in time
- Can be expensive depending on the size
Metal baseball cleats have evolved quite a bit since their original inception into the sport in the 1890s. Since then, the cleat has gone through a ton of transformations into the shoe we see today. The Adidas baseball cleat featured here is a great mix of comfort and performance and will help a ballplayer dig in while baserunning, at the plate, or playing defense.
There are specific cleats for specific positions with these being ideal for infielders and outfielders. If you are a pitcher and are looking for something a little different there is a pitching cleat available from Adidas here. This cleat has plastic and rubber around the toe so when the pitcher drags and plants his feet the toe has extra protection.
Find more adidas Men's Fv9399 Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
5. Boombah Men's Raptor AWR Metal Cleat
Cons:
- Cool colors
- Durable
- Long lasting
- For pitchers and fielders
- Strong materials
- Lesser known brand
- Lighter colors featured
- Break-in can take time
If you are shopping for your next cleats and aren’t doing so based on brand names and popularity then these cleats from BoomBah are a perfect pick. They are extremely comfortable, durable, colorful, and will last multiple seasons without needing to upgrade. They are great for players that are looking to match their cleats to their uniforms.
The cleats are All-weather ready and feature regular and shorter spikes. The added cleats or spikes will give the wearer more control on the basepaths and will have a similar grip on turf and regular grass fields alike. Make sure you are prepared for anything with one of the coolest pairs of cleats that money can buy. Great for high school, Legion, and college ballplayers.
Find more Boombah Men's Raptor AWR Metal Cleat information and reviews here.
6. New Balance Men's 4040 V5 Metal Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Popular brand
- Major League tested
- For pitchers and fielders
- Durable
- Come in team colors
- Only low-tops available
- Price point
- Heavier than average cleats
New Balance is one of those brands that everyone knows and trusts especially around the baseball diamond. Created in 1906 as an arch support company the brand quickly shifted and added all kinds of shoes to its available products. Fast forward to today and you can see the New Balance brand all over Major League Baseball and throughout the NCAA.
New Balance metal spikes are great for high school and college ballplayers because they are available in colors to match your team’s mascot and jersey colors. The cleats are also super supportive and very comfortable so you won’t ever have to worry about your feet hurting after a doubleheader again! These cleats are one of the most popular pairs of cleats on Amazon and have a ton of great reviews.
Find more New Balance Men's 4040 V5 Metal Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
7. Under Armour Men's Harper 6 Low Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Same cleats Bryce Harper wears
- Lightweight
- Stylish
- Hybrid spikes
- Designed for baserunning and fielding
- Price point
- Color choices
- Low-top only
When a baseball player endorses a specific cleat and attaches his name and likeness with that cleat it can definitely be trusted. The Bryce Harper cleat from Under Armour is one awesome-looking cleat. How does it perform though? The reviews are in and they are spectacular. The cleat is lightweight and tough and sturdy and will last multiple seasons so you will definitely get your money’s worth.
These cleats are so badass that I actually bought a pair for my upcoming baseball season. When I took them out of the box to lace them up I was shocked at how light they are. I am usually not a low-top cleat fan but these makeup for the short ankle with a unique spike design that adds more control when running, sliding, and throwing. If you are or have a baseballer on your shopping list, investing in these cleats is a smart move.
Find more Under Armour Men's Harper 6 Low Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
8. adidas Men's Icon V Bounce Cleats Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Cool look
- Trusted brand
- MLB and NCAA worn
- Budget-friendly
- Color choices
- Generic
- Heavier than normal
- Limited sizes
With black and white being the most popular colors in the U.S. for baseball cleats the black and white mix is third on the list and not far behind. The Icon V Bounce from Adidas is a classic baseball cleat with clawed spikes for extra dig and traction on clay or dirt fields. The black and white pairs well with any color baseball pants and socks.
The neat thing about these cleats is that they are a low/high-top hybrid. The extra fabric on the ankle acts as a sleeve without ever getting too tight. This extra piece of fabric will help protect when sliding or if you fouled a ball off the ankle. It is definitely a dope-looking cleat and is available for purchase in a bunch of colors and sizes.
Find more adidas Men's Icon V Bounce Cleats Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
9. ASICS Men's Base Burner Baseball Shoe
Cons:
- Unique
- Lightweight
- Similar to track shoes
- Stylish
- For pitchers and fielders
- Color choices limited
- Super low-top
- Stiff build
What if there were a track or soccer cleat style that was perfect for the baseball field? Track cleats and soccer cleats are notoriously lightweight and durable, so what if a shoe company took all of the positive attributes of a track or soccer cleat and built a baseball shoe on top of it? Well, it would look a lot like this pair of Asics metal baseball cleats.
For budget-conscious shoppers and baseball players needing to revamp their entire bag of gear. The colors and sizes that these cleats are available are great. Maybe you are a ballplayer that needs cleats for multiple sports? These are the cleats for you! While metal spikes aren’t allowed in some sports they are allowed in others. If you play baseball AND soccer, get yourself a pair of these cleats and be ready for both seasons.
Find more ASICS Men's Base Burner Baseball Shoe information and reviews here.
10. Boombah Men's Ballistic Lights Out Metal Cleat
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Multiple sizes
- Cool look
- Unique
- Stylish
- One color choice
- No team colors available
- Lesser known brand
The black/oil color scheme of these Boombah cleats is next-level cool. While Boombah doesn’t have a hundred years of sales under its belt the brand is making a big splash in the baseball gear world with its color combinations and customizable cleats. These cleats are lightweight, they are durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. Definitely a great pair of cleats for middle school, high school, and college ballplayers that are looking for a different style than the typical black and/or white cleats. The color scheme will pair well with nearly any uniform color and they look great with the classic white or grey pants.
Find more Boombah Men's Ballistic Lights Out Metal Cleat information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Popular brand
- MLB worn
- School colors available
- Lightweight
- Multiple ankle heights available
- Stiff out of the box
- Break-in time
- Sizing options
IF you were to watch a Major League Baseball game on TV and paid attention to everyone’s cleats you would surely see a lot of Nike swooshes out there. A lot of Major League teams have shoe deals with Nike so those players get the freshest new cleats before they are even released to the public. The Nike Lunar Vapor line of cleats is definitely a popular one among professional and college players. The color scheme is dope, they are available in 5 or more colors that are designed to match with school colors. They feel incredibly lightweight right out of the box. The cleats might feel a little stiff when you first put them on but they are really easy to break in. I recommend wearing them to a few practices before trying them out in the game, just so you can break them in a little better.
Find more Nike Men's Lunar Vapor Ultrafly Elite2 Baseball Cleat information and reviews here.
When Abner Doubleday created the game of baseball in the 1830s in Cooperstown, NY he wouldn't have believed that the game would evolve into America's favorite pastime. The original metal spikes were very simple and it took years for a comfortable alternative to be produced. Some early ballplayers like Ty Cobb used to sharpen their spikes with rocks and grinding stones so when they slid into a base they would come in cleats high and spike their opponents. This was done to make the player nervous the next time there was a bang-bang play at a base.
With baseball tech becoming a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry there have been a ton of changes to the modern game. Some of those changes even took place this year with bases being enlarged and pitch clocks being added in hopes of speeding the game up. Mr. Doubleday would be speechless if he were to walk into Yankee Stadium on a Saturday evening with the lights on and 54,000 or more screaming fans in attendance.
What are the Best Metal Baseball Cleats for High School?
Typically, high school baseball is when things start to heat up for ballplayers. Some of them cross that threshold from average to really good and start thinking about playing at the next level. So for most ballplayers, high school ball is where they start to get noticed by college and even major league scouts. If you're a ballplayer that has a bright future playing in college and in the pros then investing in yourself and your gear becomes a smart move. When buying new baseball gear I always started from the ground up, looking at cleats first and building from there.
The right pair of cleats can make a world of difference in multiple facets of the game. Take seconds off of your baserunning time, get to those extra fly balls and dig in a little deeper when in the batter's box. Nike makes a great cleat that is lightweight as it is beautiful. With a wide range of colors and sizes, a ballplayer can get exactly what they are looking for in a new pair of metal baseball cleats.
Mizuno is a baseball brand that absolutely crushes it in performance and design quality. The Mizuno brand was one of the first brands to design cleats specifically for pitchers. With a cleat for every kind of player, it is no wonder why thousands of ballplayers trust the Mizuno name. These Mizuno cleats will last a player a long time if they are well taken care of. These cleats are available in team colors for high school and college players and look as good in white or black as they do in color. Definitely a smart buy for the up-and-coming ballplayer.
Why not invest in a pair of cleats that are designed for one of the best MLB players on the planet? The Bryce Harper by Under Armour is next level. One of the first cleats to successfully pull off the hybrid spike style. The hybrid is rubber or molded cleats on the heel and metal spikes through the rest of the bottom of the shoe. The theory is that you dig in with the toes when running and playing defense and the soft cleats on the heel area to give your heel a little softness when running. It really is a smart design and something that younger more serious players will appreciate.
Adidas is another name that you can bank on when shopping for and buying new cleats. Always in competition with Nike, the two brands have been doing everything they can to make more durable, lighter cleats for budding baseball stars. When you buy these cleats and you take them out of the box you are going to be surprised how light they feel in your hand. Even though they are crazy lightweight they are still highly durable and will last multiple seasons with the right care and minimal maintenance.
