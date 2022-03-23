11 Best Metal Baseball Cleats to Improve Your Game

With the weather getting nicer and the fields finally getting maintained it is almost time for baseball season to kick off. High schools and colleges are going forward with their seasons this year and it is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of metal baseball cleats. From high-tops to low-tops, from pitching cleats to fielding cleats, there is something for every kind of ballplayer in this list. Check out the best in metal baseball cleats to really increase your level of play.

When Abner Doubleday created the game of baseball in the 1830s in Cooperstown, NY he wouldn't have believed that the game would evolve into America's favorite pastime. The original metal spikes were very simple and it took years for a comfortable alternative to be produced. Some early ballplayers like Ty Cobb used to sharpen their spikes with rocks and grinding stones so when they slid into a base they would come in cleats high and spike their opponents. This was done to make the player nervous the next time there was a bang-bang play at a base.

With baseball tech becoming a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry there have been a ton of changes to the modern game. Some of those changes even took place this year with bases being enlarged and pitch clocks being added in hopes of speeding the game up. Mr. Doubleday would be speechless if he were to walk into Yankee Stadium on a Saturday evening with the lights on and 54,000 or more screaming fans in attendance.

What are the Best Metal Baseball Cleats for High School?

Typically, high school baseball is when things start to heat up for ballplayers. Some of them cross that threshold from average to really good and start thinking about playing at the next level. So for most ballplayers, high school ball is where they start to get noticed by college and even major league scouts. If you're a ballplayer that has a bright future playing in college and in the pros then investing in yourself and your gear becomes a smart move. When buying new baseball gear I always started from the ground up, looking at cleats first and building from there.

The right pair of cleats can make a world of difference in multiple facets of the game. Take seconds off of your baserunning time, get to those extra fly balls and dig in a little deeper when in the batter's box. Nike makes a great cleat that is lightweight as it is beautiful. With a wide range of colors and sizes, a ballplayer can get exactly what they are looking for in a new pair of metal baseball cleats.

Mizuno is a baseball brand that absolutely crushes it in performance and design quality. The Mizuno brand was one of the first brands to design cleats specifically for pitchers. With a cleat for every kind of player, it is no wonder why thousands of ballplayers trust the Mizuno name. These Mizuno cleats will last a player a long time if they are well taken care of. These cleats are available in team colors for high school and college players and look as good in white or black as they do in color. Definitely a smart buy for the up-and-coming ballplayer.

Why not invest in a pair of cleats that are designed for one of the best MLB players on the planet? The Bryce Harper by Under Armour is next level. One of the first cleats to successfully pull off the hybrid spike style. The hybrid is rubber or molded cleats on the heel and metal spikes through the rest of the bottom of the shoe. The theory is that you dig in with the toes when running and playing defense and the soft cleats on the heel area to give your heel a little softness when running. It really is a smart design and something that younger more serious players will appreciate.

Adidas is another name that you can bank on when shopping for and buying new cleats. Always in competition with Nike, the two brands have been doing everything they can to make more durable, lighter cleats for budding baseball stars. When you buy these cleats and you take them out of the box you are going to be surprised how light they feel in your hand. Even though they are crazy lightweight they are still highly durable and will last multiple seasons with the right care and minimal maintenance.