Analyst Reveals Probability Of Goran Dragic Return To Miami Heat

Whenever there is talk of trade or signings in the NBA, fans sit up and listen. This season, the Miami Heat fandom are usually wary of tinkering with the team to prevent messing with the overall chemistry that is established up to now.

Yet to those rules, there tend to be exceptions.

That was the case this past week when former Heat point guard Goran Dragic was spotted over at FTX Arena watching the game.

Heat Twitter started to dream once again as many thought that his presence at a Heat game meant there was a possibility of a fan favorite returning to South Florida. This was not the first time that this occurred. A few weeks, ago, Dragic was in the Heat complex training and he posted this on Instagram, setting the team’s fans ablaze.

Return Of The Dragon In Miami?

The Toronto Raptors planned to trade point guard Goran Dragic before the February 10 trade deadline, according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

The Canadian team has intensified talks around a trade for the 35-year-old and several are expected to be interested in his services.

The Slovenian only played five games in the 2021-22 season, posting averages of 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Raptors acquired Dragic as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent franchise storied player Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

So where would the Heat end up in all of this?

From a realistic standpoint, there is not a lot to go on. Anthony Chiang from the Miami Herald addressed this in an article. There he mentioned that his odds of returning to the Heat is “very unlikely”.

In order to prevent teams from using players’ salaries in a trade only to find a way to reacquire them shortly after, the NBA rules do not allow the Heat to acquire Dragic directly from the Raptors this season. Even if Dragic agrees to a buyout with Toronto to become a free agent, he’s not allowed to sign with Miami during this salary-cap year that runs through the end of June. Dragic would be eligible to sign with the Heat this season if the Raptors trade him to another team and he then agrees to a buyout. But that’s a very unlikely scenario, with a team needing to give up assets to trade for Dragic before allowing him to leave for nothing through a buyout.

At this time, the main option that is in the cards for Dragic is still the Dallas Mavericks, according to Mark Stein. The bond that he has with Luka Doncic and his father is very strong, so for him to arrive in Dallas is the best option.

After that, the Utah Jazz could be next in line as they would like to get rid of Bojan Bogdanovic, should the move to Dallas not happen.

Yet in all of this, the eventuality of Dragic coming back to South Florida would only be a reality during the summer.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Shaquille O’Neal For Dismissing Miami Heat