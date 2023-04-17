Bam Adebayo Issues Statement on Kevin Love After Heat Beat Bucks in Game 1

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat defied the odds and took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. It was a hard-fought game, and now, the Heat have home-court advantage over the one seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Tyler Herro going down, the Heat needed players to step up, and one guy who did just that was veteran big man Kevin Love. After the game, Bam Adebayo spoke about the importance of Love and the impact he had on the game.

“I mean, we’ve all seen K-Love locked in and hitting clutch shots in some of the biggest moments in his playing career,” Adebayo said via Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun. “So, for us, he just brings another savvy vet who’s been through these experiences. Who’s been through this type of grind. And I feel like he did what K-Love does tonight. Shoots open shots. And he has one of the highest IQs on the team.”

Love led the Heat in bench scoring in Game 1 against the Bucks, putting in a solid shift. He finished the night with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Adebayo also put up some solid numbers. He ended the game with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor.

Heat Receive Brutal Tyler Herro Injury News

As mentioned, Herro went down in Game 1 against the Bucks and did not return to the game. After he left the contest, it was revealed that he had broken his hand, leaving all Heat fans in a state of panic as they awaited the official injury notice.

Unfortunately, it was as bad as it sounded from the jump. According to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Herro will miss roughly 4-6 weeks with the injury.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Jrue Holiday Sends Message on Heat

"It doesn't matter that we got the one seed. Miami's a good team. They're tough." Jrue Holiday and the #Bucks are focused on Miami. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0XnFMO8oXK — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 16, 2023

Heading into the series, the Bucks were heavily favored, and even after a win in Game 1 and an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo, most media members would likely pick them to win the series. However, that doesn’t mean the Heat don’t have a chance.

With Jimmy Butler and Adebayo on the roster, they have plenty of talent. Before the series began, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday made note of this, stating that seeding doesn’t matter once the playoffs begin.

“I feel like one through eight there’s always a chance,” Holiday said via Bally Sports Wisconsin. “It doesn’t matter that we got the one seed. Miami’s a good team. They’re tough. We know how they play. They play hard, they’re physical, they’re never gonna give up. So, I think at any point in any series, East or West, anything can happen. So we gotta be the one’s who are the hungrier team, the more competitive team.”