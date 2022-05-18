Heat Big Man Bam Adebayo Throws Shade at Celtics Star After Game 1 Win

Bam Adebayo took appeared to take a playful shot at Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown after his Miami Heat took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Adebayo was asked about the 118-107 victory and an innocent statement on the surface drew some extra eyeballs due to some Twitter history.

“I feel like our energy shifted,” Adebayo said. “That was the biggest key. Our energy shifted. We started getting stops on defense and running, getting in transition and the crowd got into it.”

The reason the statement was perceived as shade was because of a now-infamous tweet from Brown in January that was seen as the turning point in the Celtics’ season. That tweet read: “The energy is about to shift.”

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

Brown later explained that tweet in a May 4 interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“Have you ever been in a time where things don’t seem to be going right?” Brown asked. “I just felt like this for everybody. Things were just about to shift. There are certain times of the year, it was actually a retrograde, which means that planets were spinning in the opposite direction. … I know at that moment that the energy was about to change so I tweeted it out and we went on a winning streak.”

For what it’s worth, Adebayo’s performance was nothing to write home about. He was 3-4 from the field, notching 10 points and four rebounds. However, Adebayo was his usual disruptive presence on the defensive end, notching four blocks.

Brown notched 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting, adding 10 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun at Tyler Herro in Press Conference

Play

Adebayo was in an extra playful mood after the win, also poking fun at his teammate Tyler Herro for his outfit. The 22-year-old guard walked in wearing no sleeves, cracking up Adebayo, who made sure to roll up his sleeves to send a message.

Herro — the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year — played 27 minutes off the bench, notching 18 points for the shorthanded Heat. Miami played without the services of veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Celtics played without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford, who entered the league’s health and safety protocols prior to the game.

“We definitely wasn’t prepared to be without Al and Smart. It’s not an excuse, we gotta be better,” Brown said. ”We still had control of the game in the first half. We lost control in the third quarter a little bit. We just got to be better.”

Heat Took Over With Strong Third Quarter

Boston won three out of four quarters but it was a disastrous third that sunk the Celtics in Game 1. Miami outscored Boston 39-14 in the stanza, taking firm control of the game.

“We won three quarters other than that, but obviously that one is going to stand out,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “We semi-bounced back in the fourth and started to play well again and matched their physicality, but 39-14 on 2-for-15 is tough to overcome.”

The Celtics also had no luck slowing down Jimmy Butler, who carved up the Boston defense for 41 points. It was the third time he’s scored 40-plus in this postseason.

“Jimmy Butler is an elite competitor,” Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra said. “There’s a lot of guys in this league that are playing basketball. He’s competing to win. That’s a totally different thing and he does that as well as anybody in this league.”

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday in Miami.