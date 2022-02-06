Heat Linked to Wily Vet & Two Former Lottery Picks: Report

The duo of Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker has given the Miami Heat a unique frontcourt look this season (when they’ve actually played together, that is). For his part, Adebayo dominates the paint offensively and defensively, while Tucker is left to make life hell for the opposition all over the hardwood.

When the two have shared the court, Miami has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions.

Still, there’s a thought that the team could bolster its big man group, be it by acquiring someone to supplant Tucker as the starter or by trading for a high-level backup. And given the Heat’s proximity to the title as a top-two seed in the East, it stands to reason that Pat Riley would want to make his club more formidable up front.

To that end, Five Reasons Sports’ Greg Sylvander just linked three intriguing big men to the Heat as trade targets. Namely, Nicolas Batum, Rui Hachimura and PJ Washington.

Where versatility on the court, having a winning mentality and playoff experience is concerned, the veteran Batum is the clear headliner here. Just ask his LA Clippers teammate, Reggie Jackson, who sounded off on the Frenchman’s greatness amid an early-season hot streak.

“Best offensive player, night in and night out, doesn’t complain… Like, I don’t know how you could be a better dude, or a better teammate,” Jackson declared. “There’s nothing he can’t do — run the point for us, score, shoot it, make big shots, big-time defensive plays. When you’ve got a guy like that in the trenches with you, you’re blessed.”

Despite injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and others, Los Angeles has kept itself in the playoff conversation this season. Batum has played a major role in allowing that to happen.

To date, the 33-year-old is averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and a combined 1.8 blocks and steals per contest. Meanwhile, he’s posting a career-best effective field goal percentage of 64.3.

A Pair of Lotto Guys

While Batum has the experience edge, all of the upside potential belongs to Washington and Hachimura, both of whom were lottery picks in 2019.

For his part, Washington is a career 11.9-point scorer, whose already impressive three-point shot has improved each season to the point that he’s flirting with 40% this year. He has also averaged 5.8 boards, 2.3 assists and a block and a steal over 159 career appearances for the Hornets.

As noted by Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Charlotte is looking to move him, too.

Meanwhile, Hachimura got a late start to his 2021-22 campaign due to personal/mental health reasons. Consequently, he has yet to fully resemble the player who has put up 13.0 points and 5.5 boards since entering the league. He’s not the same level of outside shooter that Batum and Washington are, either.

However, his defensive rating of 105.3 is tops among the Wizards’ rotational players. The team’s D-rating when he’s off the floor: 111.6.

