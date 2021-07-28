Miami Heat ‘Likely Landing Spot’ for Sixers Ghost: Report

Ben Simmons landing in Miami seemed like a longer shot than Xavien Howard getting traded two months ago. Now both of those previously unlikely scenarios are very much in play for 2021. In fact, they are expected.

Howard, the All-Pro cornerback for the Dolphins, formally requested a trade out of South Beach on Tuesday. He’s furious with the organization and reconciliation attempts aren’t going well. Back on the basketball court: the Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to trade their All-Star point guard to the highest bidder – although recent reports suggest he could be “ghosting” the Sixers this summer.

Simmons, the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, makes a lot of sense for the Miami Heat – his semi-strained relationship with Jimmy Butler notwithstanding – and The Athletic’s Sam Amick seems to think that marriage could happen this offseason. Amick wrote the following:

Yet while Portland’s Damian Lillard and Washington’s Bradley Beal both appear to be in their respective holding patterns when it comes to possibly requesting a trade, it’s looking increasingly likely that Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will be on the move. One source close to the situation handicapped Miami, Toronto and Washington as the most likely landing spots.

It's not easy to get into Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons' Headband Club 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3VknyowM7 — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2018

The Heat remain in the mix to make a move for either Lillard or Beal should they request trades, and conceivably every other disgruntled player with a pulse or free agent (restricted or unrestricted) looking to cash in. Guys like Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram, Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie have all been linked to Miami in some loose capacity this offseason. Stay tuned.

Lillard Drooling Over Bam Adebayo

Much has been made about the quick chemistry Lillard and Bam Adebayo developed during exhibition play prior to the Tokyo Olympics. The two All-Stars have been lethal on pick-and-rolls all summer, causing many to start drooling over the possibility of them teaming up in Miami. Apparently Lillard himself has thought about it.

According to Henry Abbott of True Hoop, Lillard has become enamored with playing alongside a “super-athletic and mobile big man” and Adebayo certainly fits that bill. More importantly, Lillard would be willing to “forego paychecks to get to a title team.” Interesting.

“Watching Giannis win the Finals, and playing on Team USA with Bam Adebayo, sources say Damian Lillard is as excited as ever about the idea of playing with a super-athletic and mobile big man.” (via @TrueHoop) pic.twitter.com/iob8UYia1E — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 27, 2021

One obstacle in Miami’s way could be Joel Embiid. The Sixers’ All-Star center is arguably even more mobile than Adebayo and Philly remains a target for Lillard via trade. Embiid finished second in NBA MVP voting in 2021.

Adebayo Shines for Team USA in Tokyo

Adebayo started at center for Team USA on Wednesday during the squad’s 120-66 dismantling of Iran. This game was never close as the Americans evened their record to 1-1 in Olympic play. Lillard scored a game-high 21 points, with Adebayo scoring six points on 3-of-6 shooting. The Heat big man also recorded three blocks in 13 minutes.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday joined Lillard and Adebayo in the starting five. Team USA will play again on Friday versus the Czech Republic and should be able to get to the knockout-stage quarterfinals even if they lose. Remember, the Americans lost their opening game to France 83-76.