Miami Heat Receive Definitive Answer on Bradley Beal Trade

The Bradley Beal trade rumors hit a crescendo on Feb. 10 when his agent revealed the All-Star wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. That didn’t stop Miami Heat fans from flocking to social media to keep the conversation going.

Surely the Wizards would welcome a multiplayer package featuring Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson for the league’s leading scorer, right? What if the Heat threw in Precious Achiuwa or Kendrick Nunn? Stop it. Beal didn’t want to “quit” on the Wizards then and his attitude hasn’t changed a month later.

The Wizards are not engaging with teams who call about Bradley Beal, per The Athletic‘s Fred Katz and David Aldridge, and the superstar guard has not asked for a trade. The latest trade update comes on the heels of a four-game losing streak for Washington while the franchise has dropped six of their last seven games. No matter, Beal wants to finish what he started.

ALL the latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

However, there is another player on Washington’s roster who could be on the move: Troy Brown Jr. The asking price appears to be an “early second-rounder and/or a decent young player” for the former 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s wasting away on the Wizards bench behind fellow small forwards Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is averaging just 4.1 points in 13.6 minutes per game while being a healthy scratch in their last contest.

The Wizards are not engaging with teams who call about Bradley Beal, and Beal has not asked for a trade. Heading into this deadline, teams don’t expect Washington to consider parting with their All-Star. Sources tell @FredKatz & @davidaldridgedc: https://t.co/nDy5eIXhqY pic.twitter.com/GTvAVFByrZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 16, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Heat Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Heat Getting Bam Adebayo Back?

The Miami Heat upgraded star center Bam Adebayo to “probable” for Tuesday night’s matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been dealing with left knee tendinitis and hasn’t played since March 2 when he scored 11 points in 33 minutes. It’s clear the team misses their big man who was enjoying a career year: 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game.

“Bam means so much to us. I think everybody is trying to pull his weight which is very hard to do because he does so many things well on the basketball floor,” Jimmy Butler told reporters last week. “The game’s tremendously easy when he’s out there.”

Bam Adebayo on his knee tendinitis: "It hurt like s—." Said he still wanted to play through the pain, but Erik Spoelstra told him he should sit and take time to get healthy. Adebayo is probable to return tonight vs. Cavaliers. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 16, 2021

Adebayo practiced lightly on Tuesday and sounded ready to give it a try. He joked that he had been begging head coach Erik Spoelstra to put him out there.

P.J. Tucker Rumors Picking Up Steam

The Heat continues to be linked in trade talks to P.J. Tucker after the Houston Rockets forward asked to be moved to a contender last week. The 35-year-old has told the front office he’s prepared to sit out games if something doesn’t happen prior to the deadline on March 25.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the Heat have emerged as the prohibitive favorite to land Tucker based on conversations with rival executives. He also mentioned Victor Oladipo — a looming Heat target for months — as another name to watch.

The Rockets are in a free fall, winless since early February — a 16-game losing streak, all without Christian Wood. P.J. Tucker, whose numbers have dipped precipitously this season, is expected to be traded, with rival executives pointing to Miami as the favorite. Victor Oladipo rejected a two-year, $45 million contract extension last month, and while that’s not necessarily an indicator that Oladipo wants out (Oladipo can and will secure a longer term deal as a free agent) Houston may not roll the dice on losing Oladipo for nothing next summer. Miami, again, is a projected suitor for Oladipo.

#Rockets fall to the Kings 125-105 After the game Head Coach Stephen Silas talked the status of PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/vrDEJpNcoL — AT&T SportsNet SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) March 12, 2021

READ ALSO: