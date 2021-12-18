Heat’s Reckless Use of 2-Way Star Finally Makes Sense: NBA Exec

The Miami Heat broke all their own rules when it came to Caleb Martin, whom they signed to a two-way contract this summer. The Heat has consistently added players from their own summer league or training camp, but the franchise suddenly swerved to sign an outside forward in free agency.

Martin has since proved to be the ultimate discount deal. The 26-year-old has proved to be a reliable backup forward for the Heat, and during his final game before entering COVID/protocol last week, he nailed 28 points, shooting 75% on threes, with eight rebounds, and three assists.

With numerous members of the Heat’s starting lineup out with injuries, and veteran players needing regular rest days, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra has basically made Martin a permanent part of their rotation. As it stands, Martin has already appeared in 24 of the 50 games for which two-way players are allowed to be active, and we’re not even halfway through the regular season.

The Heat’s reckless use of Martin seemed bewildering, but an NBA executive revealed to Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman that Miami’s front office likely saw what he saw when the 2021-22 season first started.

While it may surprise many that COVID-19 has reared its ugly head this past week, ravaging numerous franchises across the league, forcing coaches to sign G League players to emergency 10-day contracts in order to have the required eligible eight players for games, this NBA exec predicted all of it.

Much like what the NFL is doing right now, scrambling to adjust preset rules in order to keep the regular season moving forward, it’s extremely likely the NBA will do the exact same.

“As the NBA considers adjustments to operational rules in the wake of numerous players entering health-and-safety protocols, a league executive told Winderman, “he could foresee the NBA removing the limitations on the number of games two-way players can appear in this season, similar to such adjustments the past two pandemic-impacted seasons.”

The Heat’s Decision Not to Elevate Martin Now Makes Even More Sense

The Heat only have 15 players signed to regular contracts, which means they have a readily available roster spot for which they can sign Martin. However, the Heat are currently just $166,000 below the tax line, and elevating Martin, even to a minimum contract, would cause Miami to get hit with the ominous luxury tax.

Because a two-way contract doesn’t count against the team’s salary cap, the Heat were never in any rush to promote him, especially since other teams can’t steal Martin from under the Heat’s nose. The 6-foot-5 forward is a restricted free agent, and the Heat will have the chance to match any outside offer before Martin can accept.

The NBA Changed the Rules on 2-Way Players During the Bubble & Last Season

NBA last two years has modified rules on 2-way contracts due to COVID absences on rosters. Would appear headed that way again, which could ease Heat decisions with Caleb Martin. Can't see NBA holding out available players due to 50-game limit. (Martin currently in protocols.) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 15, 2021

It seemed clear the Heat were using Martin to win now and to worry about his eligibility when the time came, a decision Spoelstra could make with confidence with the prodigal return of two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo in 2022.

Also likely ingrained in Spoelstra’s mind, when the NBA suddenly shifted its stance on two-way players’ eligibility during the bubble in 2020, when restrictions were lifted for the Heat’s then-two-way players, Gabe Vincent and Kyle Alexander, during the Disney World playoffs.

The following season, which started just six weeks after the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, the league once again lifted its limitations on two-way players, allowing Vincent and Max Strus to play in unlimited games.

As much as everyone wanted the 2021-22 NBA season to be a “normal” year, Omicron is making that extremely unlikely.

