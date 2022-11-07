Caron Butler Opens Up on His Miami Heat Exit

Recently there have been several comments about the 2006 NBA Champion Miami Heat team after Shaquille O’Neal was traded to South Beach from the Los Angeles Lakers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently spoke out about how the addition of Shaq helped elevate his game to another level. Udonis Haslem talked about the early days in Miami when he was too afraid to speak to Pat Riley. O’Neal himself has also recently shared his reaction to being traded from the Lakers to Miami in a recent episode of ‘Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers.’

“Mr. Buss called me and said, `Hey man, I love you. Understand that you don’t want to take less money; Miami is interested,” ‘O’Neal said. “Ok, I’ll go to Miami. Thank you, sir, cool with me …Business of basketball!”

The episode even featured comments from the former Lakers owner Buss and if he had any regrets about trading O’Neal to the Heat.

“None! That’s a franchise decision done, in my opinion, for the best health of the franchise,” Jerry Buss said. “I think he took it more personally than it was intended.”

Caron Butler on Shaquille O’Neal Trade

Another Heat player, Caron Butler recently talked about his reaction to the Shaquille O’Neal trade and how excited he was until he found out that he was included in the deal.

“I’ll never forget coming back from Antigua,” Butler recalled during a recent episode of “All the Smoke” podcast. “I was doing a Basketball Without Borders camp or clinic for the Miami Heat. … I’m walking through the airport, and they like, ‘Shaquille O’Neal coming to the Miami Heat.’ I was like, ‘Damn, we about to be dope.'”

Unfortunately, Butler’s excitement didn’t last long, and the trade details came out, and Butler was one of the three players and draft picks in exchange for O’Neal, and that he wouldn’t be part of the team being built in South Beach.

“I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, that’s how this worked?'” Butler continued. “‘I thought I was here forever. I just bought a crib. I can’t sell my crib.’ It was like all that emotional attachment. But that was just a crazy experience.”

D-Wade on the Heat Team with Shaq

Butler didn’t get to be part of the Heat team that he was excited for, and that team saw the continued growth of Dwyane Wade into the mega-star and Heat legend that he became. Wade recently talked about how that Shaq trade helped raise his game to another level and made him one of the greats on a recent episode of their ‘Point Forward’ podcast, with Evan Turner and Andre Igoudala.

“When Shaq came, it really inserted that level of confidence in me that I could be one of the greats. I mean, I needed somebody that was a great to be able to show me what it’s like to be great. When Shaq says, you’re going to be one of the greats, I don’t need no more juice than that,” Wade said.