Heat Predicted to Sign Bulls Standout After Season Ends

Patrick Beverley started 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this year before he was traded to the Orlando Magic, who promptly bought out his contract.

It didn’t take long for Pat Bev to sign with the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team. Since his arrival, the Bulls have won 14 of 23 games, including a win over the Toronto Raptors in the play-in tournament.

The veteran point guard’s stats don’t jump off the page — he’s averaging 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.5 minutes a game (stats via Pro Basketball Reference) — but he has given the Bulls an undeniable spark, particularly on defense, since his arrival in late February.

The Bulls only secured his services for the remainder of the season, though, and Pat Bev is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In his April 13 column, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted the Miami Heat will scoop the veteran point guard up once his contract is up with the Bulls.

Beverley Has Made His Love of Chicago Known

I really play for the bulls. Never gets old❤️❤️❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 19, 2023

The Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors in their first play-in matchup, winning 109-105. Next, they’ll play the Heat in Miami, where Eric Spoelstra and company will get to see Pat Bev up close once again.

“I feel like I impact winning on every level,” Beverley told the Chicago Tribune heading into the play-in tournament. “I don’t think that will change. I’m just fortunate to play postseason, to still have fun with the game.”

Together with guard Alex Caruso, the two have given Chicago one of the better defending back court duos in the game.

“Pat-Bev and Alex, two things stand out,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told the Tribune about the two guards. “One is they’re very high-IQ players. They know the league very well and have kind of established themselves as elite defenders.” The second thing that stands out, according to Donovan? Both Beverley and Caruso know how to “function and flow in some of those things.”

It’s clear there’s a mutual respect between Beverley and the Bulls, but that may not be enough to keep him in the Windy City.

Pat Bev Would Be a Solid Option at PG for the Heat

The Heat were rumored to be interested in acquiring Pat Bev on the buyout market this year, but he wanted to play in Chicago. Buckley thinks playing in Miami might be appealing, however.

“Chicago needs more production out of this position going forward, and honestly, at Beverley’s age, he probably needs a team that’s closer to contending than this club is,” Buckley wrote.

Considering the Bulls and Heat are meeting in the play-in and are currently duking it out over the East’s eighth seed, Buckley’s point seems a tad off, but the Heat would be an intriguing option for Pat Bev if he doesn’t re-sign with Chicago.

Miami’s starting guard, Gabe Vincent, averaged just under 10 points a game this year and, like Beverley, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is 37 years old, and while he’s under contract for next season, it wouldn’t hurt Miami to add Pat Bev for some depth at guard behind him, or in the event of injury, which was an issue for much of the 2022-23 season.

We’ll see what happens.