Heat Legend Chris Bosh Offers Bold Prediction on Series vs. Bucks

While it’s been a difficult season for the Miami Heat, a team that has shown little consistency during the regular season, they have secured themselves the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Successfully avoiding the playoff play-in tournament, the Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks when the series kicks off on Saturday.

Considering Miami will not get to utilize the additional star power of Victor Oladipo, it’s hard to bet against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. However, former Heat legend Chris Bosh revealed his bold prediction for how the playoff series will go between Miami and Milwaukee.

During Part 1 of Bosh’s Get Up interview on May 18, he told viewers to expect an “extremely competitive” series between the Heat and the Bucks. “Look for every game to come down to the last possession.”

“I will say look for this series to go seven games,” Bosh said. “It’s going to be extremely competitive. The heat definitely have a lot of confidence coming into this series, especially with the success they’ve had against the Bucks last year, and this year, too.”

The Heat are effective in “holding Giannis under his average and making it tough on him,” Bosh continued, and he expects that pressure to hold throughout the upcoming playoff series.

As someone who personally knows Heat culture, “They’re going to be competitive,” Bosh said. “They’re going to come to win. They’re going to play extremely hard.”

Bosh Says the Bucks are Facing an Uphill Battle Having to Play Miami in Round 1

Speaking on the Bucks, Bosh says it’s going to be tough for them to face the Heat in the first round:

They’re in a situation again. Here we are for the third, fourth year in a row. They’re going to have to prove they’re champions. And sometimes you’re going to have see those same situations, you’re going to be against the same teams that you usually struggle against and you’re going to have to overcome those challenges. So, it’s starting right now for them. And really going to have to overcome a huge challenge early on and we’ll see what happens.

Heat’s Tyler Herro Is ‘Excited’ to Play in Milwaukee

Tyler Herro on his ankle: "Nothing major, I'll be fine." -"They're a really good team obviously they're much different from last year."

"It's gonna be a great series I feel like."

"It's gonna be all business, it's a business trip. We gotta take care of business."#5RSN pic.twitter.com/dk5RKqJO8F — alex (@tropicalblanket) May 17, 2021



For Heat guard Tyler Herro, taking on the Bucks in the playoffs is a bit more personal. The 21-year-old’s hometown is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is where Game 1 of the series is scheduled to take place.

Herro said, “I’m excited, obviously last year we weren’t able to fly back and forth between Miami and Milwaukee. But it’s still my home city and I’m excited to be able to go back. I’m excited to be able to have a couple of days there, but you know it’s going to be all business. It’s a business trip, and we’re going out there and take care of business.”

