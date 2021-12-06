Could All-Star Damian Lillard Be The Solution To All Of The Heat’s Problems?

When things get dire, measures that some want to take assessing risk at times seem to be drastic. With all the issues that the Miami Heat are currently going through, would they be willing to look at someone else’s misfortunes as a way to benefit off of them?

That is the way of the sports world where the strengths are tested, weaknesses exploited and assets explored by the potential best bidder.

The team’s current malaise will be something that they will have to ride out until late January and the effects of that could put them in a complicated playoff chase when the idea would have been to fine tune this team to contend and compete at that stage of the year.

This is why there are certain clamors for a player like Damian Lillard to be considered by Pat Riley.

The Heat have needs that obviously a player of that caliber can offer, but there are many questions in place that need to be addressed before taking such a plunge.

This is something that was addressed by NBA veteran reporter Ira Winderman.

On Paper It Looks Good… But

With the Portland Trail Blazers currently struggling, one of the big storylines of the summer could end up coming to fruition. As of right now, the organization did not fulfill their end of the bargain after promising Lillard to do their part to make this team as competitive as possible in an already fierce Western Conference.

Lillard is also at a stage in his career where he wants to earn a ring via a different route compared to how many others have in recent years. Although with Father Time starting to become a factor, the possibility of moving to a team with equal pretensions could be rather seductive.

Should Miami Get Into Those Sweepstakes?

The answer to a question like that, from a Heat fan perspective would be a resounding yes. Yet the response comes from a more visceral place than it does a logical one.

Miami, like many other teams in the NBA will watch the developments in the Pacific Northwest with great curiosity.

Despite that, one has to remember that Lillard will not come cheap or at the cost of having to rebuild a team midseason. Miami is also in a situation where they do not have many options for a potential trade.

Winderman’s points were extremely valid when he was asked about this “possibility”, especially after the heat decided to take the path they eventually did in order to reload for this season.

[O]nce the Heat added Kyle Lowry, the chances of Lillard-to-Heat all but ceased, and for more than the Heat lacking trade resources. Plus, Kyle was Jimmy Butler’s addition of choice, leaving him with most-favored player status.

In South Florida, there will be some focus on how things develop there and if the price is right. This is very much the same approach take when rumors of John Wall coming to South Florida began to flourish, but the reality of the move ended up quashing that dream.

As is known, to accommodate a player like Lillard, Miami would have move lots of salaries as their overall objective is to not go over the salary cap and pay an additional tax that would be assessed to teams that have gone over the cap in three of the last four years.

Lillard would be earning $39.34 million this year as a part of four-year, $176.2 million deal that he signed with the team in 2020.

In Lillard’s case, there is no chance that he is going to agree on a buyout and neither will the Blazers look to put that option on the table. He is the face of that franchise and will not let him go, unless someone comes in and absolutely decides to give up the entire house for him.

