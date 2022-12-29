Heat Proposal Sees Miami Land $117 Million Point Guard as Kyle Lowry Replacement

Some rough injury luck put the Miami Heat in a bad spot at the beginning of the season. However, they’ve now won six of their last eight games, including four victories on the road, which places them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

But just because they’ve shown some improvement doesn’t mean they’re back in the title hunt just yet. There are still some great teams above them in the East, and turning to the trade market could be a pathway to improvement for Miami. And apparently, they’ve been eyeing Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell as a potential trade target.

Here’s an outline of a potential deal:

Heat receive: D’Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Austin Rivers

Timberwolves receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

The reports of Miami’s potential interest come via Darren Wolfson of SKOR North.

“I’m told that the Miami Heat are showing some trade interest, just a little bit, in D’Angelo Russell of the Wolves,” Wolfson said on KSTP, a Minnesota television station.

A trade like this would be a shocker at the deadline, as Lowry has led the Heat in minutes per game this year. However, he’s already 36 years old and has another year of his contract left after this one. He’d be able to stabilize an otherwise shaky Timberwolves squad, while Russell would step in as an extra shot-creator and a better long-term fit at 26. Plus, his deal is up at the end of the year, so Miami could presumably bring him back at a lower mark.

As for the rest of the pieces, Prince and Rivers would give the Heat some better depth on the bench, while Robinson would have a chance to revitalize his career on a Wolves team that’s in need of shooting. Minnesota gets a pick in this deal for taking on Robinson’s contract and losing two decent bench guys.

Kyle Kuzma Could Be Available for Heat

Making a deal involving Lowry might cause some Heat fans to tense up, as he’s been such a big part of their gameplan this season. So instead, maybe they go a different route. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma could be available in trade talks, and Thomas Darro of Heavy Sports thinks it could be a good match.

“There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the February 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing,” Stein wrote. “Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season.”

Kyle Kuzma from 34 feet range is absurdpic.twitter.com/wR3XvHGo4u — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) December 17, 2022

Heat Previously Linked to Kuzma

This isn’t the first time Kuzma has popped up in potential Heat rumors. Back in October, Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports listed Kuzma as a potential fit for Miami via trade.

“The Wizards have been loathe to rebuild as long as they have Bradley Beal on the roster, and perhaps that will continue,” Deveney wrote. “But should they begin looking to the future, Kuzma would find himself on the block. He is not the bruiser the Heat might like at power forward, but he’d add a scoring dimension to the position that the team lacks.”