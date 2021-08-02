Miami Heat Targeting 3x NBA Champion: Report

The Miami Heat might be angling to land Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade, but it’s another move that has fans in Philadelphia worried. Sixers starter Danny Green could be taking his talents to South Beach.

Green, a three-time NBA champion, is an unrestricted free agent who many expected to return to Philly and provide veteran leadership for another year. Doc Rivers seemed to indicate it was a done deal, according to Green. But the 34-year-old was going to have plenty of offers and this one from Miami might be too good to pass up. The Heat may need to fill a huge shooting void left if Duncan Robinson leaves town.

“A bunch of love for this city and this organization,” Green said of Philly back on June 21. “I talked to Doc and my first initial reaction was a helluva year, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. He goes, ‘You’ll be back.’ So that’s a good sign that they want me back.”

Danny Green, who is an unrestricted free agent, is another name linked to Miami, per @JakeLFischer. Green shot 40.5 percent from three on 6.3 attempts last season. — Miami Heat Beat (@miaheatbeat) August 1, 2021

Not so fast. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Green is going to get a call from Heat president Pat Riley this week. Free agency opens on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. and Miami has been linked to every available difference-maker from Lowry and Green to Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. Stay tuned.

Jimmy Butler Expected to Sign $181 Million Extension

Jimmy Butler is eligible for a four-year extension worth approximately $181 million and the Heat seem primed to get a deal done. The five-time All-Star has two years left on his current contract – $36 million in 2021-22, $37.6 million in 2022-23 – but the franchise remains committed to him long-term. By working out an extension, Butler would stay in Miami through his 36th birthday with an average annual salary of $40 million.

The two sides have between Aug. 6 and Oct. 18 to hammer out a new deal. And Butler didn’t sound ready to change addresses when he talked to the media following the Heat’s first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’m telling you,” Butler saud, “I’ll ride with these guys ‘til wheels fall off.”

Sixers, Heat Fighting Over Lowry?

The Sixers and Heat remain the two favorites to land Lowry in free agency, much like they were the two front-runners to make a move for him at last year’s trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors opted to keep their six-time All-Star in late March, but it’s time for a change of scenery.

Lowry's long been intrigued with joining Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Miami organization, and now Miami's maneuvered to have two key elements of a possible sign-and-trade package – Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa — to offer Raptors once talks can ensue at 6 PM, per sources. https://t.co/MrpMhhB7aJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry has been “intrigued” to join forces with Butler and Miami has emerged as the likeliest destination. Meanwhile, the Heat have already started clearing salary-cap space for Lowry who could command $25-$30 million per year.

They picked up the team option on veteran guard Goran Dragic ($19.4 million) and could offer him as part of a sign-and-trade for Lowry. Miami also declined their team option on Andre Iguodala ($15 million). The former first round pick of the Sixers is looking for a new team in what would be his 18th NBA season.