Rockets’ Free Agent Primed to ‘Blow Up’ With Miami Heat: B/R

After Miami was swept in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat’s roster will see a major shakeup this summer during free agency.

While many of the NBA’s biggest stars went ahead and signed extensions with their current team, there are plenty of non-stars with quality talent to nab. Bleacher Report’s Mandela Namaste pointed out that while a lot of players in free agency aren’t household names, if they can land with the right franchise, the sky’s the limit.

In Namaste’s “NBA Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams in 2021,” Houston Rockets’ David Nwaba is linked to the Miami Heat. Nwaba, 28, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, averaged 9.2 points (48.6% FG, 27.0% on 3-pointers), 3.9 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game this past season.

As for his mediocre stats, Namaste pointed out the horrible luck the 6-foot-5 forward/guard has experienced since joining the NBA after going undrafted out of Cal Poly:

Nwaba has bounced around, suiting up for five teams in as many seasons. Unfortunately, he’s had absolutely terrible timing to this point, playing with the Lakers right after Kobe’s final season, the Bulls post-Jimmy Butler trade, the Cavaliers after LeBron’s second departure, the Nets during Kevin Durant’s year of rehab, and the Rockets during and after James Harden’s ignominious separation with his longtime franchise.

USA Today‘s Ben Dubois reported, “Nwaba finished with the highest defensive rating among all players on Houston’s roster for the 2020-21 season. He’s strong, explosive, versatile enough to guard multiple positions and has good instincts. That athleticism also helps to make him a force in transition.”

While Nwaba is limited on offense, he would fit perfectly with Heat culture. When healthy, he’s got a “relentless motor and unselfish nature,” Namaste noted. And despite not being the tallest guard, Nwaba “would be a second-unit boom to clubs like Memphis and Miami.”

Heat President Pat Riley Will Be Gunning to Replace Numerous Plays During the Offseason

As a franchise, the Heat haven’t been swept in the first round of the playoffs since 2007. After being eliminated by the Chicago Bulls, Miami’s team president Pat Riley didn’t waste any time cleaning house. The Heat quickly said goodbye to James Posey, Gary Payton, Michael Doleac, Jason Kapono, Shaquille O’Neal, and Antoine Walker.

Riley will not hesitate to restructure following such a disappointing season, especially after coming within with two games of winning the title last year.

The following players are without job security in South Beach: Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Trevor Ariza, Max Strus, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, and Dewayne Dedmon.

