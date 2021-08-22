Pacers Steal Miami Heat Summer League Standout: Report

DeJon Jarreau was thought to be a lock to earn a two-way contract with the Miami Heat after playing dominant minutes in summer league play. Not happening. Jarreau has decided to take his talents to the Indiana Pacers instead.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reported the the University of Houston product is planning to ink a two-way deal with the Pacers. The defensive-minded point guard averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals per game this summer for the Heat. Jarreau went undrafted last month despite earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in the American Athletic Conference and Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional in the NCAA tournament. He tallied 343 career assists at Houston, with three straight 100-plus assist seasons.

Why would the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder choose Indiana over Miami? For starters, Jarreau hadn’t been offered a two-way contract from the Heat. And maybe he didn’t feel good about it working out. The franchise recently inked rookie free agent D.J. Stewart to an Exhibit 10 deal, one that could be converted into a two-way contract. Marcus Garrett is thought to be a lock for the other two-way spot, depending on what happens with his representation. Other candidates include RJ Nembhard, Micah Potter, Javonte Smart.

The Pacers are signing DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Story: https://t.co/yjjOrzC02s — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 21, 2021

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Heat Require All Employees to Get Vaccinated

The Heat have been at the forefront of health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember those coronavirus-sniffing dogs at home games? Now the organization has announced that all team employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

Those employees who refuse the vaccination requirements will not be allowed to work, per ESPN, and if they remain noncompliant the Heat will consider them resigned. Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief.”

The Heat begin the 2021-22 schedule on Oct. 4 with a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The first regular-season date is slated for Oct. 21 versus the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. Miami’s longest homestand will be a seven-game stretch from March 5-18 which includes 11 games inside FTX Arena in March, the most for any month.

Meyers Leonard Continues Jewish Education

Former Heat big man Meyers Leonard was released last March after using an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game live stream. He was put on indefinite leave within 24 hours of the incident, then the NBA hit Leonard with a six-figure fine and suspension.

Leonard said he “cried for months” during that turbulent period in his life. He has been working hard to rectify the egregious lapse in judgment, including volunteering at synagogues and various Jewish community centers to expand his mind. Five months later, Leonard feels like he has learned a lot. He wrote the following in an Instagram post:

“Having the ability to learn about one another is not a form of punishment, it is a gift,” Leonard wrote. “Our differences aren’t what divide us, it’s our lack of understanding that does.”