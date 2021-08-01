In Addition to Lowry, Miami Heat’s Mystery Target Revealed: Report

After picking up the team option for veteran guard Goran Dragic ($19.4 million) and bypassing forward Andre Iguodala’s $15 million option, all the pieces are in place for the Miami Heat to finally obtain Toronto Raptors star, Kyle Lowry.

While it’s highly expected for the Heat to use Dragic’s team option in a sign-and-trade for Lowry, according to a new report by Five Reasons Sports Network, Miami is actively looking into adding a third player into the deal, a man whose identity remained a mystery until today.

Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted on August 1, “The Heat would not be done with Dragic going out in a S&T deal for Lowry. Working on another major player. They just require some cooperation. More to come.”

A few hours later, Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted, “The Miami Heat are trying to figure out a way to reunite free agent DeMar DeRozan with his former Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry in Miami, multiple sources have told #5RSN. There are many complications to getting such a deal done.”

Lowry and DeRozan spent six seasons together in Toronto. DeRozan was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 in a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Reports of Reuniting DeRozan & Lowry In Miami Received Mixed Reactions

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang also believes it would be tricky to finalize a deal for the trio. “DeRozan possibility is interesting, and one that league sources have mentioned to me and @flasportsbuzz that Heat is interested in. Butler, DeRozan, Lowry are close,” Chiang tweeted. “But getting a sign-and-trade deal done with DeRozan, an impending FA, will be complicated w/o Iguodala’s salary.”

While reuniting Lowry, 35, and DeRozen, 31, sounds nice in theory, Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman balked at the report. Winderman tweeted, “I have seen DeMar DeRozan as many things over his career, but a power forward? Or in such an alignment, would that be Jimmy Butler? Or Duncan Robinson? And how would that help a smallish team with rebounding?”

DeRozan, Lowry & Butler All Played for Team USA in 2016

Lowry, DeRozen, and five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler were part of the Team USA Basketball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they earned the gold medal. With the chemistry already established both on and off the court between these three players, it makes sense as to why the Heat would be willing to try and pull off such a complicated sign-and-trade.

DeRozan is coming off a strong season with the Spurs. He averaged 21.6 points 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Lowry finished the 2020-21 NBA season averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

The free agency negotiating period officially begins at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, August 2.

