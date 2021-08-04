Miami Heat Pursued Former NBA MVP: Report

The Miami Heat have been busy trying to add championship pieces to those Trophy Gold uniforms. One potential piece was Derrick Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP who instead re-upped with the New York Knicks.

The need for Rose faded after the Heat completed a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry, per USA Today’s Mark Medina. The six-time All-Star had been their prized target dating back to last year’s trade deadline. Once they landed Lowry, the need to shell out another $43 million for a backup point guard – albeit a high-caliber one, with three All-Star appearances – didn’t seem necessary.

Free agent G Derrick Rose has agreed to a three-year, $43M deal to return to the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Rose fielded offers from the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards in free agency before heading back to the Big Apple. The 32-year-old averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game last season for the Knicks after joining them in a pre-deadline deal.

Now the question in Miami becomes who will serve as Lowry’s backup? The team lost young point guard Kendrick Nunn to the Los Angeles Lakers, plus Goran Dragic went to the Toronto Raptors (possibly en route to the Dallas Mavericks).

Can confirm that Goran Dragic would like to go to the Dallas Mavericks. https://t.co/5KGegdiX7r — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 3, 2021

Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent remain the lead options behind Lowry right now, although the Heat could make another move at the position. Dante Exum and Elfrid Payton are two names to monitor in free agency.

Dwyane Wade Not Teaming with LeBron James

Perish the thought of Dwyane Wade coming out of retirement to join the new Dream Team that LeBron James has assembled in Los Angeles. When a random fan asked that exact question on Twitter, Heavy.com’s own Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson shot it down. Wade told him he was not interested in heading to the Lakers.

Wade told me no when I asked him about it. https://t.co/vXCUB74nvW — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 3, 2021

Wade and James spent four magical seasons together in Miami and won two championships for the Heat. They also briefly collaborated for one year on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, James has been busy recruiting stars to Hollywood: Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn.

Victor Oladipo Remains Unsigned

Victor Oladipo remains unsigned two days into free agency. The two-time All-Star guard saw action in only four games for Miami in 2021 after coming over in a deadline trade. He underwent season-ending surgery on May 12 and his NBA future remains very much in jeopardy.

“When we made the trade, we knew there was a risk. He injured himself four games into this run,” Heat president Pat Riley said after the season ended. “He’s like any other free agent on the team who sustained an injury; he will be rehabbing with us until he’s healthy enough to get out of that cast. He’s got to let it heal.”

Oladipo, who averages 17.5 points per game, hasn’t played more than 36 games in a single season since 2018. He was shooting for a max contract before injuries derailed his once promising career. Will another team take a flier on Oladipo? Maybe. It’s not of the question for the Heat to make a low-ball offer and keep him around for depth. Remember, he was a rising star in the league at one time and led the NBA in steals.