3-Time NBA All-Star Eyeing Miami Heat as Preferred Destination

Kevin Durant is no longer on the trading block for the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar met with Nets officials Steve Nash, Sean Marks, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai and all sides negotiated a way for them to play together next season. Durant rescinded his trade request and all negotiations are off of the table for him. The Miami Heat spent most of its offseason in pursuit of the star and other moves waited to see what happened with Durant.

Durant isn’t the only superstar that the team has been linked to. Donovan Mitchell is also a star the Heat have been known to be a potential landing spot for the All-Star from the Utah Jazz. It has been awhile since any substantial updates for Miami’s pursuit of Mitchell have been made. However, the star does still have South Beach as his preferred destination.

Donovan Mitchell Prefers Miami Heat Amid Rumors

In a recent report from Jazz beat writer, Tony Jones of The Athletic shared an update on where things stand with Mitchell and the Jazz.

“Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources,” Jones wrote. “But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat.”

The Jazz superstar has been all over Miami this offseason. Hanging out with Heat stars, playing in the Miami Pro League, and more. While he can’t team up with Bam Adebayo due to both players being on their max rookie extensions, the two teamed up multiple times in the Pro League, and fans could be heard chanting “Miami,” encouraging Mitchell to seek South Beach as his next landing spot.

It would likely take Tyler Herro in any deal for Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell is a definite upgrade from Herro as an elite scorer, averaging 25.9 points per game last season to go with 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The Jazz guard brings consistency that Herro has sometimes struggled with, and if they are able to pull off a deal could really help take some of the pressure off of Jimmy Butler.

Herro Wants to Run it Back

While a Mitchell deal will likely require Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year recently shared what it has been like being part of trade discussions.

“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said Tuesday as his foundation, the T. Herro Foundation, teamed up with the Heat to award nine Heat Academy students each with a $500 gift card to use on a back-to-school shopping spree at Target located at Dadeland Station in Miami. “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

Herro even spoke specifically about his opinion on what the Heat should do with their roster moves this offseason.

“Me, I would run it back,” Herro said. “I think that’s what we’re doing. We brought everyone back, and I mean, we were one way away from the Finals. So I would run it back.”