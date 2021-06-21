Heat’s Most Sought-After Free Agent Discusses Future in Miami

Miami Heat‘s sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is easily going to be one of the most sought-after free agents going into the offseason.

After becoming the fastest player to notch 500 three-pointers in NBA history this past season, Robinson is also expected to receive a massive pay raise from his current $1.7 million salary.

The Michigan alum is expected to receive a multi-year contract that would pay him roughly anywhere from $15 to $20 million a year. However, whether or not Miami is willing to shell out that kind of cash to retain the 27-year-old forward, or if he’ll be snatched by another team in free agency, remains unknown.

On the most recent episode of his The Long Shot podcast, Robinson discussed his possible return to Miami, shutting down a few rumors he saw swirling online.





“I want to get out in front of [co-host Reid] Davis somehow alluding to me maybe not being in Miami moving forward,” Robinson said. “That’s not at all what that was… Somebody on our social media posted that — quote, unquote — we’re back, basically,” he continued, “and there were a lot of people in the comments somehow putting together that that meant that I was coming back to Miami. Which, for the record, I would love to do.”

“We’re not dodging or avoiding anything,” he said of The Long Shot‘s upcoming episodes. “We’re going to talk at length about the season, about the Miami Heat, about our first-round playoff matchup, as well as more details about the summer in the next weeks.”

Robinson Discussed Dropping ‘Free Agency Easter Eggs’ on His Podcast

On June 18, Robinson assured listeners that any rumors surrounding his impending free agency right now are merely speculation. “We’re just not in the time frame where that type of news gets broken,” he said on The Long Shot. “We’re about a month and a half removed.”

Robinson also made it clear he’s not trying to plants clues in his podcast videos. “So, basically what I’m saying is, there will be no free-agency Easter eggs dropped in the podcast,” he said.

“With that being said, are there plans to have maybe some sort of an announcement included in the podcasts? Now that’s a different story. So make sure you like and subscribe for future episodes,” he joked.

As free agency season nears, Robinson teased that anyone listening could become the next Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s biggest NBA news breaker. “Could be Woj,” Robinson said with a smile. “You could be breaking news if you’re listening to The Long Shot podcast.”

Robinson’s Free Agency Situation is Particularly ‘Complex’

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman succinctly surmised why there’s so much interest in Robinson’s future in Miami, as there are numerous ways in which he could be resigned or signed to another franchise:

The Heat have the right to make him a restricted free agent by extending a $4.7 million qualifying offer by Aug. 2. That, in turn, would allow the Heat to match any outside offer. But the Heat also could bypass the qualifying offer to maximize their cap space and then cycle back to Robinson with an understanding that he would return.

